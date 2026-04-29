Carson Tinney walks off the midweek for Texas, taking home the high scoring 15-14 win

If you were to read the final score of this game, you might’ve thought it was from an Iowa football game, where the Hawkeyes kicked five field goals in to take home a defensive battle.

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But tonight’s game was no defensive showdown, or pitchers’ duel, it was an onslaught of offense capped off by Texas’ star catcher, Carson Tinney, as Texas baseball takes down Sam Houston 15-14.

In the top of the ninth, Texas P Brody Walls surrendered a two-run blast to right, capped off by a bat flip from the Bearkat batter, that gave Sam Houston the lead 14-12. Not ideal for the No. 4 team in the nation facing off against a 20-24 Conference USA program.

But any upset fans still stuck around at UFCU Disch-Falk Field were treated to a beautiful ending.

Ashton Larson pinch-hit and drew an HBP. Jayden Duplantier pinch ran and scored on an Aiden Robbins single two batters later.

With Robbins on second, one out, down by one, Tinney hit this ball to Round Rock.

463 foot walk off



Carson Tinney, folks pic.twitter.com/uKALeKtMbF — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) April 29, 2026

“It really goes to show how much support I have on the field,” Tinney said about the mob that met him at home plate for what he claims is his first career walk-off homer. “These are all my brothers. I think that over the course of the season, the fall, we’ve built that bond. It’s like a family. You feel that love.”

Texas’ bats were superb overall, scoring 15 runs on 11 hits, four of which were homers.

And while Tinney’s was the best, none felt more impactful for the future of this ballclub than Casey Borba’s.

Yesterday, I labeled Borba as the second-most important player in the success of Texas baseball down the stretch. In March, he hit nine home runs. Coming into today, he had hit zero. It felt as if Texas wanted to truly contend for Omaha; he had to get back into rhythm.

Hopefully, after this blast, that’s exactly the case.

BorBombs are back on the menupic.twitter.com/UG4mYUnAn6 — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) April 29, 2026

Borba was met in the dugout by the outstretched arms of Jim Schlossnagle, not the kind of coach you often see showing emotion during the game.

But for a player like Borba, one that every player will tell you is one of the hardest workers on the team, this one meant something.

“I care for all the players but you hate to see a guy that puts so much into it, cares so much about the team, holds a lot inside,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s a quiet guy, so it’s tough to kind of get him to talk through things and kind of get things off his chest. And I know he wants to do well for the team, and he’s been struggling, but he’s been working hard and the game rewarded him tonight. So I’m just really happy to see 1000 pounds fall off his back.”

While the hitting was a highlight, the pitchers struggled today. 14 runs was the most given up all year by a team that ranks fifth in the nation in ERA.

Michael Winter once again failed to exit the first inning of his start, the second time in two straight Tuesday games. Schlossnagle says they see him as a starter in the future, and someone who can compete on weekends as soon as this Friday, but he has struggled to get back into the groove after a bad illness set him back in March.

Texas used seven pitchers, four of whom gave up two or more runs. All four aren’t usual weekend contributors, making it sting much less, but Texas did see Max Grubbs give up a run as well as Brett Crossland give up a late lead-taking three-run bomb, though his runners were inherited.

Overall, even in a game Schlossnagle characterized as weird for a number of reasons, this was probably a positive game for Texas, no matter if Tinney had hit that ball or not.

The concern with this team isn’t finding the 10th man in the staff; it’s making sure the bats can compete on weekends. They competed like crazy tonight, and players like Borba, Temo Becerra and Ethan Mendoza approached today better than in games past.

Texas has a big one this weekend, hosting No. 10 Mississippi State in a circle-the-calendar type of series for the Longhorns. The bats and the arms will need to bring their A game come Friday in Austin.