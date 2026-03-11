Casey Borba explodes in powerful win at Texas State for the undefeated Longhorns

Few out-of-conference rivalries compete with the Texas – Texas State home and home fans have been accustomed to over these past few years.

The State fans always bring the heat in Bobcat Ballpark, and the players themselves on both sides know this game means a lot. It’s led to some memorable moments in the past, often at the expense of the Longhorns.

But the last eight meetings have gone in favor of the away team, no matter how hostile the environment has been. Texas can’t win in Austin when the Cats come around, but they’ve also owned San Marcos. That trend continued, mostly off the bat of one man with a name that flows so effortlessly into the nukes he hits.

It was a Bor-bomb show on Tuesday night in Texas’ 15-4 win, with 1B Casey Borba launching two home runs deep out of the ballpark, earning five of Texas’ RBIs on the day.

“It feels great. The wind’s blowing out, I got a pitch I could handle. It feels really good,” Borba said. “These two I did (know were gone). Sometimes I don’t.”

His first came in an explosive third inning with the Horns already up 2-0, cranking a 1-2 pitch to deep, deep left-center with two runners on.

108 MPH off the bat, everyone in the stadium knew this ball was way gone. The centerfielder took one step and just looked up at the towering 477-foot slam, the longest of the year for the Horns. A true missile.

“Pitching, defense, timely hitting,” Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Getting those big hits with two outs is really what defines games, and hopefully we can keep it going forward. Competition changes this weekend.”

Texas would take a comfortable 7-0 lead in the next inning off an Anthony Pack homer, but starter Sam Cozart made one mistake on a fastball, and the Cats were within four with a three-run homer in the bottom half of the fourth.

After two dud innings from the Texas bats afterwards, and the Bobcats consistently threatening with baserunners in their frames, it felt like all the momentum was on the side of the home team, even down four runs.

But with one out in the top of the seventh, Borba stepped up again and gave the theoretical softball players a souvenir with his solo shot.

That ball landed in fair territory of the Texas State softball stadium, a swing so strong it broke the TrackMan and didn’t allow us to give you an exit velocity or distance.

That bomb secured a five-run lead, and the Horns would just keep putting it on the longer this game went.

Texas scored four in the eighth, with Adrian Rodriguez hitting an RBI double, Jayden Duplantier hitting a two-out RBI single with the bases loaded, and Josh Livingston added two more with a double right after, though Duplantier was thrown out at home.

They’d keep going, adding another three in the top of the ninth with a Temo Becerra line drive three-run homer.

Cal Higgins would finish the final 2 1/3 innings with no runs, a nice appearance for him given early-season command struggles. Ethan Walker would end with the win, as Cozart threw just 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs with three hits, one walk and four Ks.

“Really proud of our team tonight. Tough place to play. Great crowd. Awesome energy here,” Schlossnagle said. “Sam did really well…he mixes pitches, he had his breaking ball going against the righties.”

Outside of Ethan Mendoza, who had the unfortunate Golden Sombrero in this one, the entire Texas lineup raked. Tinney had two runs, Robbins had three hits, Rodriguez had three runs and a double, Becerra had three RBI, Pack had a homer, Duplantier had the pair of RBI and Livingston had two doubles. Borba, of course, was the star of the show.

“It’s a fun group, you know, they have a good time while also maintaining focus,” Schlossnagle said. “We haven’t been punched in the mouth yet. We haven’t had a bad stretch yet. Hopefully we won’t, but more than likely we will, and so that’s when it’ll really get defined, is, can you come to the ballpark with that same level of freedom and energy and joy for the game when the previous day didn’t go the way you want.”

Tonight’s win was yet another addition to the already exemplary checklist of this Texas season. The Longhorns have scored double-digit runs in six straight games, four of which exceeded a dozen. It’s the seventh game of the year they’ve won by double-digits.

The perfect 16-0 out-of-conference slate ties the best start to a season since the 2005 College World Series winning team, which also began the year with sixteen straight before losing a game at Arizona.

This Texas team is on a roll, and even when the pitching isn’t perfect, the bats are excelling in every environment.

Texas will face Ole Miss for its first SEC series of the season, starting on Friday at 6:30 P.M.