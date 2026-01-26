Checking on Texas' NCAA Tournament resume as February approaches
Texas loses its second straight SEC game, falling to Kentucky in a second-half resurgence from the Wildcats...
There are 84 bracket prognosticators aggregated on BracketMatrix.com. At the current juncture, Texas is in the field of 68 on only 34 of them....
Coming off back to back ranked losses, the Texas Longhorns defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 80-35....
Texas managed to undo some of the momentum they had built up after two top-15 wins tonight in a loss against Texas A&M, a contest in which the...
Texas G Tramon Mark's tough-shot making is a key to a potential victory against Texas A&M tonight...
Sean Miller and the Texas Longhorns are coming off of two massive victories in the last seven days that have changed the makeup of their season,...
A popular stat in college basketball these days is the "kill shot." Evan Miyakawa defines a "kill shot" as a double-digit scoring run (10-0 or...
If you’ve been watching this team already this year, this article might run a little hollow or simple. If you haven’t, please allow this article to be...
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Texas Longhorns head to South Carolina to face the Gamecocks for the sixth time in the last two years....
Even with the win at Tuscaloosa against No. 13 Alabama, the Longhorns still came in as a clear underdog at home against No. 10 Vanderbilt, an...
It's been almost one calendar year since Texas last notched back-to-back wins over top-25 teams....
Sean Miller's harsh comments settled in the minds of his players, and it led to better results...
The Texas Longhorns have looked like one of the best two teams in the nation this season, with a 18-0 record and 6 ranked wins. They crushed...
I'd like to start by apologizing for how wrong I was about this game coming in. I wrote nearly 1400 words about how badly Texas matched up against...
The Longhorns' difficult stretch of SEC games continues on Saturday when they face no. 13 Alabama on the road. Texas' last result, a 14-point loss...
Texas basketball is in a bad spot, and after effort concerns and a tough loss to Tennessee, Sean Miller isn't afraid to talk about it...
There's a good amount of crossover between what Sean Miller said Saturday following Texas' overtime loss to Mississippi State after squandering a...
Texas falls to 0-1 in SEC play after a disappointing overtime loss against Mississippi State...
Christmas may be over, but my favorite time of the year, as for most people, is early January! Why is that? Conference play for college basketball...
AUSTIN, Texas – Jody Conradt, who built University of Texas Women’s Basketball and Texas Women’s Athletics into a respected, enviable...
Texas' non-conference slate was a bit like a season of Friends – mostly boring filler, broken up by a few marquee scenes that still managed to...
"Crab cakes and football! That's what Maryland does!" [Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl...
As Texas ends 2025 with one last non-conference game and looks ahead to 2026 and SEC play, it's time to look at the Longhorns' NCAA Tournament resume...
We break down what’s stood out so far for Texas basketball, highlighting the early strengths, concerns, and trends shaping the start of the season....
The Longhorns won in blowout fashion over Le Moyne, taking down a low-level D1 team with flashes of some brilliance from multiple players...