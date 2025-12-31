Cheese! Cheese! Cheese! Whoever wins the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl woke up feeling the cheesiest

There are two elite tier commercials that litter our college football Saturdays. The first is Dr. Pepper’s Fansville commercials. Are they cartoony? Yes. Are they silly? Yes, do they encapsulate college football’s quirks and oddities? Yes.

The second?

Five years later, and ‘feelin’ the cheesiest’ still is as good as it was on the first watch.

The cheese jokes have been out in full force this week as Texas prepares to take on Michigan in the 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. While it isn’t the Cheez-It Bowl, nor is it the Pop-Tarts Bowl held in the same Camping World Stadium, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl calls to mind all the different things that commercial asks us each time it plays.

Who’s the cheesiest?

There have been some very cheesy headlines in recent days. Dave Wilson of ESPN reported yesterday that the Citrus Bowl asked a local bakery to make a 12 by 12 cake for Bevo that looked like a Cheez-It.

From Wilson…

So Imbruglia researched and figured out what to bake for a behemoth. She settled on a 12-by-12-inch cake designed to look like giant toasty snack cracker goodness, but all organic and safe for bovine royalty. She worked up a recipe that included applesauce, cinnamon, vanilla, wheat flour and baking soda, and sent it over to Bevo’s people, who approved.

Mascots need bowl fun, too, and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl wanted Bevo to wake up feeling the cheesiest. So they hired an Orlando bakery — which initially thought it was being pranked — to create the big fella his own 12×12 Cheez-It. https://t.co/9qJPf3BZfc — Dave Wilson (@dwil) December 30, 2025

That’s not all. There will be special edition Cheez-It concession items in Camping World Stadium on Wednesday, including a Loaded Chili-Cheez-It Crunch Dog, a Mac N Cheez-It Walking Nachos, a Cheez-It Bacon Burger, and a Cheez-It Turkey Leg.

Cheez-It dropped an entire menu of unique concession items for tomorrow’s Citrus Bowl:



🧀 Cheez-It Crusted Turkey Leg

🧀 Cheez-It Walking Nachos

🧀 Mac and Cheez-It Nachos

🧀 Loaded Chili Cheez-It Crunch Dog

🧀 Cheez-It Burger

🧀 Cheez-It Pizza pic.twitter.com/kFswtLOCaN — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 30, 2025

And for the Cheez-It purists, a Cheez-It sampling bar featuring Original, Buffalo Wing, Snack Mix, Cheddar Grooves, Smoked Gouda, Hot & Spicy, and other flavors.

Gotta taste them all tomorrow!!! 🤤 pic.twitter.com/WhE7YyTTSI — Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) December 30, 2025

There are a lot of cheese related jokes to be made. This story could have had different types of cheeses substituted in for serious words. And while Cheez-Its are great, Texas does wish it was playing in a bowl that has a Rose, some Sugar, a Cotton boll, or maybe even a few Oranges involved in the name.

Texas’ 9-3 season didn’t get them to that point. Nor did Michigan’s 9-3 campaign. Both were left out of the CFP’s field of 12. As a result, the Citrus Bowl had first choice among Southeastern Conference and Big 10 teams not in the CFP selected the Longhorns and Wolverines.

Two iconic helmets representing blue-blood programs who have reached high highs in recent years but find themselves in a relative dip in 2025. Two programs missing a few key starters. Two programs with significant changes coming, though none may be more significant than the addition of new U-M head coach Kyle Whittingham.

It’s not where either team wanted to be to start the year, but it’s where both are now. As the teams get ready for their final 2025 game, the question the coach asked in that 15 second clip echoes.

Who’s ready to show they’re the cheesiest?

For today only, let “the cheesiest” be the definition of a team that has survived the on- and off-field journey and went to Orlando intent on winning the 13th game of the 2025 season. Let it be the team that, despite roster adjustments, executed on the field. Let it be the team that, in the midst of head coaching and coordinator changes, gameplanned effectively for a matchup with a top-20 opponent.

The cheesiest has always been a nice punchline, one of the best to ever appear in a college football related commercial.

But whoever is feeling the cheesiest will win this game. The winning coach will (hopefully) be doused with a cooler filled with Cheez-Its, and maybe a few oranges and tangerines representing the Florida citrus trade.

To get there will be the result of a grind that has aged the team well. Who’s ready?

Cheese. Cheese. Cheese.