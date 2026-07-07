Chendall Weaver one of 12 players suing the NCAA seeking additional eligibility

Texas guard Chendall Weaver played one year at UT-Arlington then three years at Texas, extinguishing his eligibility when Texas lost in the round of 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament to Purdue. But the NCAA recently passed a “five to play five” eligibility standard, and Weaver along with 11 other student-athletes are looking for an additional season within college basketball they feel were unjustly not afforded to them.

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Vanderbilt center Jalen Washington is filing a suit in Tennessee seeking a TRO against the NCAA in the wake of recent age-based eligibility model, his attorney @ryandownton tells @On3.



Seeking a 5th year of eligibility. https://t.co/svPTX9A7cK pic.twitter.com/a388eIB6uS — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) July 7, 2026

Vanderbilt bball player Jalen Washington and 11 others are filing a lawsuit in Tennessee seeking additional eligibility related to NCAA’s new age-based policy.



Many believe programs are keeping open spots for them. The filing includes a supportive letter from the Duquesne AD. pic.twitter.com/8L7QJW7giP — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 7, 2026

The NCAA recently adopted an age-based eligibility model that gave college student-athletes five years to play five seasons if they enrolled in college no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday.

According to the On3 Transfer Portal Wire, Weaver entered the transfer portal in the spring following the season. Jordan Pope, who also extinguished his eligibility after four seasons split between Oregon State and Texas, is listed as in the transfer portal according to the On3 Transfer Portal Wire. Both likely did so hoping to make it clear they wanted to continue their collegiate careers if an additional year of eligibility came their way.

Weaver and 11 others, led by Vanderbilt center Jared Washington, filed suit in Davidson County in Tennessee looking for a temporary injunction for players in the high school class of 2022 who have already played in four seasons to gain the additional year of eligibility afforded by the NCAA’s new regulations.

Weaver began his career at UT Arlington, starting 25 of his 32 games played in the 2023 campaign for the Mavericks. He then transferred to Texas under then head coach Rodney Terry, and stayed through three seasons. He played 34 games in 2024, 20 in 2025 and 36 for first-year head coach Sean Miller in 2026.

Pope began his career at Oregon State before similarly joining Terry’s program. He played his last two seasons with the Longhorns.

Texas’ official roster currently has 14 of 15 spots filled for the 2026-27 season.

Laurencikas was the last addition to the Texas roster.

This isn’t the first lawsuit filed by student-athletes who exhausted their eligibility seeking additional opportunity under the new guidelines. Another such suit was filed in Ohio.