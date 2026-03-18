Chendall Weaver sparks Texas in 68-66 win over NC State

Chendall Weaver sparks Texas in 68-66 win over NC Stateby: Joe Cook1 hour agojosephcook89Read In AppMar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) shoots the ball pressured by NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) in the second half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn ImagesChendall Weaver didn't hit the final shot in Texas' 68-66 win over NC State in the First Four. That heroic responsibility went to Tramon Mark.