Chris Del Conte announces 2026 Texas Football Spring Game and Fan Day

As announced by Athletic Director Chris Del Conte in his ‘Texas Athletics Town Hall’ on Wednesday Night, Texas will host a spring game on Saturday, April 18th.

Del Conte announced a day combining ‘Texas Fan Day’ and the football spring game for the third Saturday in April. Texas Baseball will also be hosting Alabama that afternoon.

Del Conte noted that he isn’t exactly sure how the scrimmage will operate, but after a conversation with Texas Football head coach Steve Sarkisian at lunch on Tuesday.

“We’re going to give it a go!” Del Conte said.

Del Conte will have Texas fans marking their calendars for that weekend, especially after Texas declined to play a game in the spring of 2025 due to the spring transfer window.

Now, the 2026 Horns will have a chance to play in front of fans for the first time in April, showcasing returning stars, incoming transfers and the future starters on the team.

The last spring game took place on April 20th, 2024, with fans getting first looks at players like Arch Manning ahead of the 2024 campaign. Manning threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns for that game, and will now have a chance to return to the field at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in the Spring.

Specific times for Fan Day and the game itself have yet to be announced.

