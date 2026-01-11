Christian Clark expected to enter the transfer portal

Texas running back Christian Clark is expected to enter the transfer portal, Inside Texas has learned.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]

Clark, a redshirt freshman from Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe, missed the 2024 season due to an Achilles injury in preseason camp. In 2025, he played in eight games and rushed 55 times for 236 yards and two touchdowns. In the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl versus Michigan, Clark notched 20 carries for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Clark, a member of the 2024 class, was ranked as the No. 333 overall prospect, the No. 23 running back, and the No. 6 player in Arizona in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Clark as the No. 29 running back and the No. 6 player in Arizona.

247Sports first reported the news.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.