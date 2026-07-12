Cody Howard drafted in the 13th round by the Washington Nationals

Texas right hander Cody Howard was picked in the 13th round of the 2026 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. A redshirt senior who transferred from Baylor after the 2022 season, Howard finished with five wins in 36 appearances with 62 innings pitched.

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During the 2026 season, Howard was 1-1 with an 8.79 ERA in eight appearances. He logged 14.1 innings pitched and struck out 16. Opponents hit .236 against him.

In burnt orange, Howard was 5-3 with a 7.84 ERA with five starts. He allowed 66 hits, walked 43, struck out 58, and allowed opponents to hit .277 against him.

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