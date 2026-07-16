Colin Simmons, Cam Coleman, Neimann Lawrence join Nike's NIL roster

The Texas Longhorns and Nike have had a wonderful relationship over the years. That connection just got stronger after Nike announced deals with Cam Coleman and Colin Simmons, adding more Texas superstar players to the Swoosh’s roster of NIL athletes. They join Ryan Wingo, Jonah Williams and Dia Bell as Nike-sponsored Longhorns athletes.

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Nike also signed a number of high school football players to NIL deals, including 2028 Texas quarterback commit Neimann Lawrence.

“Nike’s football roster has always been defined by the athletes who are shaping where the game goes next,” Ann Miller, EVP, Global Sports Marketing said in a release. “These signings reflect our commitment to serving the best football talent at every level with the support, innovation and partnership they need to reach their full potential on the field and away from the game.”

Other college football additions included Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis, LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green, Ohio State wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.

Lawrence is joined by top prospects Jermaine Cobbins, Madoxx Davis, Jaxon Dollar, Quentin Hale, Elijah Haven, Peyton Houston, Myson Johnson-Cook, Juju Johnson,, Gabriel Osborne Jr. and Jamarin Simmons on Nike’s high school NIL roster.

Texas and Nike have a great bond. It started with Kevin Durant on the hardwood and has expanded tremendously. Earlier this year, Nike signed 16 Longhorns athletes to its “Blue Ribbon Elite” NIL program. Longhorns in that program included Bell, Coleman, Simmons, Williams, Wingo, softball’s Reese Atwood and Teagan Kavan, swimming’s Hubert Kós and Eva Okaro, soccer’s Ava McDonald, golf’s Tommy Morrison and Farah O’Keefe, baseball’s Aiden Robbins and Dylan Volantis, and volleyball’s Cari Spears and Torey Stafford.

According to the press release, Coleman, Wingo, Simmons, Bell, Williams, and Lawrence will “receive personalized support on and off the field, giving them tools for long-term success across sport, business and culture.”

Nike has signed the high school prospects following their performances at The Opening Finals.

Nike athletes Ja’Marr Chase, Kyler Murray, Kewan Lacy, Bryce Young, Saquon Barkley, Malik Nabers, Trent McDuffie, Shedeur Sanders, Najee Harris, Jayden Daniels, Jerry Jeudy, Kendrick Bourne, Jett Washington, Derrick Henry, Keelon Russell, Jameson Williams and Tetairoa McMillan joined the new signings at Nike’s Stanford Theatre to mark the occasion, per release.