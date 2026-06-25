Colin Simmons earns the second highest initial rating for a defensive player in College Football 27

After EA Sports released launch ratings for offensive players in the College Football 27 video game on Wednesday, they followed suit with the defensive players on Thursday. Texas EDGE Colin Simmons is the second highest rated defensive player in the game at 95 overall, just behind Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (97).

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Simmons is the highest rated Longhorn and the eighth highest rated player in the game ahead of launch.

Labeled as a Right EDGE, Simmons had ratings above 90 in the following attributes

Speed – 90

Acceleration – 97

Agility – 92

Awareness – 90

Jumping – 91

Injury – 97

Toughness – 90

Finesse Moves – 98

Pursuit – 99

Play Recognition – 95

Hit Power – 95

Simmons was ahead of “Right EDGE” players like Oregon’s Matayo Uigalelei, Louisville’s Clev Lubin, Michigan’s John Henry Daley, and Alabama’s Yhonzae Pierre. South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart was labeled a “Left EDGE” and was given a 93 overall rating.

Other Longhorn defensive players who were among the highest rated ahead of EA College Football 27’s release were Mike linebacker Rasheem Biles and strong safety Jelani McDonald.

Biles was given a 92 overall rating, the highest given to any Mike linebacker, and had attributes above 90 in

Acceleration – 93

Awareness – 96

Injury – 90

Stamina – 93

Toughness – 93

Tackle – 95

Finesse Moves – 95

Pursuit – 98

Play Recognition – 97

Hit Power – 91

McDonald was given a rating of 90 and was behind Alabama’s Bray Hubbard (94) and Oregon’s Koi Perich at the strong safety position. He was tied at 90 with BYU’s Faletau Satuala and TCU’s Jamel Johnson.

McDonald’s attributes rated above 90 were…