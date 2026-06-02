Colin Simmons is a cover athlete for the deluxe edition of the College Football 27 video game

Texas EDGE Colin Simmons will be one of several cover athletes alongside Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti on the deluxe edition of EA Sports’ College Football 27 video game, EA announced Tuesday.

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🔗: https://t.co/6mLj03LkTz pic.twitter.com/V2M7o8etxM — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) June 2, 2026

Joining Simmons on the cover is Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney, Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore, and USC quarterback Jayden Maiava.

From the EA press release…

“The Deluxe Edition cover celebrates some of the most notable programs in College Football today. The Longhorns’ edge rusher Colin Simmons headlines one of the most dominant defenses in the country after recording 43 tackles, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles last season, while Notre Dame standout Leonard Moore became an All-American cornerback in just his second season with the Fighting Irish. Jayden Maiava is one of the most anticipated quarterbacks to watch this season after scoring 30 touchdowns for the Trojans in 2025. Joining the athletes is Coach Curt Cignetti, who guided the Indiana Hoosiers to their first-ever national championship, representing coaching brilliance and vision that carries beyond the field. Mascots from several colleges and iconic gameday imagery from across the country also appear on the Deluxe Edition cover, honoring the traditions and pageantry that make the game unlike any other sport.”

Simmons, who was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2025 as well as a second-team All-American, is the most recognizable player on the Longhorns’ defense. He took home the 2024 Shaun Alexander Award, given to the best freshman player of the year in college football. In his career, Simmons has 91 tackles with 29.5 TFL and 21 sacks along with one interception, four passes defended, a fumble recovery, and six forced fumbles.

He’s the second Texas student-athlete to be featured on the cover since the college football video game returned in 2024. Quarterback Quinn Ewers was on the cover alongside Travis Hunter and Donovan Edwards.

Additional details are set to released this Thursday on the Madden YouTube channel. The game will launch on July 9.