Colorado PG Isaiah Johnson commits to Texas

BOOM!

Texas lands a big-time portal addition, earning the commitment of former Colorado PG Isaiah Johnson.

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Johnson, a rising sophomore, led the Buffalo with 17 PPG, alongside 3 assists, 3 rebounds and one steal per game. He shot 49% from the field, 38% from three and 82% from the free throw line. He led the Buffalo in threes and free throws made.

Johnson was third among Big 12 freshmen in scoring, sitting only behind draft prospects AJ Dybantsa and Tounde Yessoufou.

The Los Angeles product was a top 300 prospect out of high school, a three-star, in the 2025 class, but quickly climbed the ladder as a premier scoring option in Boulder.

Johnson visited Texas over the weekend, according to On3’s Jamie Shaw. Texas fought with schools like Kansas, Arkansas and Texas A&M for the point guard.

Johnson ranks as the No. 11 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal industry rankings, and the No. 2 PG overall.

The roster at a glance

Out of eligibility (6)

Confirmed coming back (1)

C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg

Portal additions (1)

G Isaiah Johnson, Colorado: 16.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.0 apg

Eligible to return (6)

Entered portal (3)

The 2026 class (4)