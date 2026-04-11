Colorado PG Isaiah Johnson commits to Texas
BOOM!
Texas lands a big-time portal addition, earning the commitment of former Colorado PG Isaiah Johnson.
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Johnson, a rising sophomore, led the Buffalo with 17 PPG, alongside 3 assists, 3 rebounds and one steal per game. He shot 49% from the field, 38% from three and 82% from the free throw line. He led the Buffalo in threes and free throws made.
Johnson was third among Big 12 freshmen in scoring, sitting only behind draft prospects AJ Dybantsa and Tounde Yessoufou.
The Los Angeles product was a top 300 prospect out of high school, a three-star, in the 2025 class, but quickly climbed the ladder as a premier scoring option in Boulder.
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Colorado transfer Isaiah Johnson commits to Texas
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Johnson visited Texas over the weekend, according to On3’s Jamie Shaw. Texas fought with schools like Kansas, Arkansas and Texas A&M for the point guard.
Johnson ranks as the No. 11 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal industry rankings, and the No. 2 PG overall.
The roster at a glance
Out of eligibility (6)
- G Tramon Mark: 14.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg
- G Jordan Pope: 13.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.9 apg
- G Chendall Weaver: 5.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.1 apg
- F Lassina Traore: 3.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- F Cole Bott (Walk-on): 0.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg, 0.2 apg
- G Brandon Taylor (Walk-on): 0.8 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.0 apg
Confirmed coming back (1)
- C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
Portal additions (1)
- G Isaiah Johnson, Colorado: 16.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.0 apg
Eligible to return (6)
- F Dailyn Swain: 17.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.6 apg – Declared for draft
- C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- F Declan Duru: 1.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.0 apg
- G Anthon McDermott: 0.9 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.3 apg
- F John Clark
- C Lewis Obiorah
Entered portal (3)
- G Camden Heide: 5.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.7 apg
- G Simeon Wilcher: 5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.7 apg
- F Nic Codie: 4.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.8 apg
The 2026 class (4)
- W Austin Goosby: No. 58 per Rivals
- F Bo Ogden: No. 45 per Rivals
- G Joe Sterling: No. 138 per Rivals
- C Coleman Elkins: Unranked