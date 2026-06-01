Colt McCoy, Casey Hampton added to 2027 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy and defensive tackle Casey Hampton were added to the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame’s 2027 ballot on Monday. The two Longhorn greats are on the ballot along with 78 other players and nine coaches from the FBS ranks.

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McCoy, a product of Tuscola (Texas) Jim Ned whose No. 12 is one of six numbers retired by the program, won the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and the Walter Camp Award in his standout 2009 season. He was a two-time All-American, a three time All-Big 12 selection, and the 2009 Big 12 offensive player of the year. McCoy finished second in Heisman voting in 2008 and third in 2009. The Longhorns won the Big 12 in 2009 and played Alabama for the national championship during McCoy’s senior season.

A four-year starter for the Longhorns, McCoy is the school’s all-time leader in almost every passing statistic. In his career, he was 1157-for-1645 for 13253 yards and 112 touchdowns over 45 interceptions. He led the nation in completion percentage in 2008 and 2009 and finished his career as a Longhorn with a 70.3 completion percentage. His record as a starter was 45-8.

McCoy was drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft and enjoyed a 10+ year career with the Cleveland, San Francisco, Washington, the New York Giants, and Arizona.

Hampton, who attended Galveston (Texas) Ball, logged 329 tackles, 54 TFL, 9.5 sacks, and nine forced fumbles as a Longhorn. He played for Texas in 1996 and then from 1998-2000, earning first-team All-America honors twice. He also took home the 2000 Big 12 defensive player of the year award, and led the team in tackles in 1999 (101) and 2000 (78).

Hampton was drafted with the 19th pick of the 2001 draft by Pittsburgh, where he spent his entire 12-year career. He won two Super Bowls, was named a Pro Bowler five times, and was inducted into the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor.

Other notable players to appear on the ballot include West Virginia wideout Tavon Austin, Ohio State wide receiver Cris Carter, Iowa tight end Dallas Clark, Rice wide receiver Jarrett Dillard, Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey, Virginia offensive tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon, Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III, Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin, Ohio State linebacker AJ HAwk, Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel, Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf, Cal running back Marshawn Lynch, Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore, Auburn quarterback Cam Newton, Indiana quarterback Antwaan Randel El, Kansas cornerback Aqib Talib, Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o, and Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Coaching candidates include Dennis Franchione, Mike Leach, Jackie Sherrill, and Tommy Tuberville.