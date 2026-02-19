Column: Here's what's being ignored in Texas' scheduling decisions with Arizona State and Notre Dame

When news broke Tuesday that the Texas Longhorns had asked to be let out of their 2032 and 2023 series with the Arizona State Sun Devils, national reactions mainly consisted of disappointment with the Longhorns. “The big, bad SEC team is running away from a game with the Sun Devils” was the prevailing sentiment.

Game cancelations, especially in the current climate of the Southeastern Conference and Big 10 jockeying for power, typically paint those cancelations in a negative light.

What’s wrong, Texas? Too scared you might lose to the Sun Devils?

From the jump, that’s preposterous when thinking about the Longhorns. Since the day I enrolled in classes at Texas, the Longhorns have battled…

Ole Miss

BYU (albeit when the Cougars were not in a Power Conference)

UCLA

Notre Dame

Cal

USC

Maryland

LSU

Arkansas

Alabama

Michigan

Ohio State

In non-conference games. There are some heavyweights there of course as well as teams who, then and now, aren’t near the top of the college football heap. But Texas has not scheduled fearfully at all, if ever, since 2010s realignment. UT even lost some of those games! Yet the strong scheduling never wavered.

Texas still has Ohio State and Michigan on its slate in the next two seasons, and those games remain present not only due to Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte’s preference but also because those series were bargaining chips used to facilitate the Longhorns’ early exit from the Big 12. There’s no getting out of those games.

But the series with Notre Dame and Arizona State have been contentious topics within Texas’ football program and among its fans, and the Longhorns just canceled the home-and-home with ASU. The Longhorns just went 9-3 in 2025 and believed that, even with three losses, they were worthy of a spot in the 12-team field.

Texas is wondering, why play high-profile out-of-conference games if the risk associated with the loss isn’t worth the reward of a win if any win will do so long as it satisfies the SEC’s requirement to play one Power Four team and the CFP selection committee’s specifications?

Critics will point to the Florida loss being what kept Texas out of the CFP, and that argument has merit. That’s a different topic for a day that’s long passed by.

But the argument critics have lobbed at Texas about being “scared” makes no sense when looking at the canceled Arizona State series AND the still-on-the-schedule Notre Dame home-and-home.

Let’s talk about Arizona State. Not to disparage Kenny Dillingham‘s program, one that won the Big 12 in 2024 and is pointed in the right direction in the rough-and-tumble Big 12, but when I think of “marquee out-of-conference games” I don’t think of Texas at Arizona State.

These games were also set for 2032 and 2033. As Del Conte pointed out at his recent town hall, there are so many different things that could happen between now and 2032 to where setting this one game in stone doesn’t make logical sense from any standpoint. The SEC currently has a nine-game conference schedule and isn’t likely to move backward from that total, so playing Arizona State (and any other Power Four team) would add a 10th game against a program in the upper echelon of the sport to UT’s schedule.

I often dive into these arguments with the overarching idea that if you win, then there’s no problem. But Texas wants to win at Arizona State and then win the rest of the games.

What if the SEC expands and implements, for some reason, a 10-game conference schedule? Do you keep that ASU game then and maybe play 11 Power Four teams while others are playing 10? Even if there’s an expanded playoff, is it wise to put yourself behind that big of an 8-ball especially since the sport still operates with a single bye week in most years?

Speaking of the SEC schedule, it is only planned out until 2029. That 10-game conference schedule sounds ridiculous because of the number of teeth that needed to be pulled to get to nine, but is the SEC going to stop? We talk about playoff expansion, but what about conference schedule expansion?

ESPN surely wants more Texas vs. Alabama and less Texas vs. Sam Houston. Everyone needs money to pay players and TV dollars help in that regard. Are we sure the sport and the CFP will look the same in 2032 to where what made sense whenever the series was announced still makes sense?

And, if things even out, how much breath are we wasting talking about how silly it is for Texas to get rid of the ASU games if the Longhorns elected to put — I don’t know — Clemson on the schedule in those same spots? Still thinking Texas is scared?

When the dust settles is when we’ll be able to figure out who was right, who was wrong, and what Texas chose. But with six years of variables in the way, creating flexibility is anything but cowardice.

Now let’s talk about Notre Dame. Any time the word “cancelation” is mentioned with Texas fans you’ll probably hear “Notre Dame needs to be next” come right after.

Like two games set for 2032 and 2033, games with Notre Dame fall into a much different category than games against Ohio State or Michigan. Or even Alabama’s 2027 and 2028 games with Ohio State that could soon see the ax, too.

Notre Dame enjoys a unique spot in college football in 2026, and it’s not just because the Fighting Irish are an independent. They control most of their schedule save for a 5-6 game agreement with the ACC. They always play Navy. Future series with USC and Stanford are either gone in the case of the Trojans or not scheduled past this season with the Cardinal.

ND is not guaranteed to play a strong schedule on a yearly basis, especially with USC backing out of their rivalry. Yet they have a special carveout that gives the Irish the cleanest path to the field of 12 in FBS.

College football programs of the high-profile variety canceling out-of-conference series against similarly-statured opponents to create the most direct path to the CFP is not in line with any sort of “spot the ball” mentality coaches might publicly profess.

That’s what Ohio State and Alabama potentially canceling their series is.

That’s what Georgia canceling series with Louisville and NC State is, considering those games were set to take place in the next four seasons.

That’s even what Mississippi State canceling a series with Texas Tech is.

Texas and Arizona State fall into a different category. As does Texas and Notre Dame.

I’d like to see those games played. But if they get canceled, the reasons won’t include cowardice.