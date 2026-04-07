Column: Texas players need to have Jim Schlossnagle's back this weekend

In 2022, I ventured to Lubbock to watch Chris Beard return to Texas Tech for the first time as head coach of the Longhorns. United Supermarkets Arena is already the largest college basketball venue in Texas, so it was a given that over 15,000 Red Raider fans (and Ric Flair) were going to give Beard and the Longhorns all the piss and vinegar they could muster.

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The amount of obscenities launched at Beard and the Longhorns from the moment they got off the bus in Lubbock the night before the game to when they finally got out of West Texas was astronomical. The result that followed, especially given the comparative quality of Texas and Texas Tech that season, was also not a major surprise. Tech won 77-64 and led comfortably the whole game.

I thought Lubbock was a hornet’s nest that night. It may pale in comparison to what Jim Schlossnagle walks into this weekend in College Station.

There was a piece of wisdom Beard offered in his postgame press conference that members of the 2026 Texas baseball team should take to heart.

Beard re-iterated several times postgame this return that saw his team’s bus get confronted with hundreds of middle fingers from Tech students on Monday wasn’t about him. The constant, explicit cheers from the student section he helped build didn’t convince him either.

“Tonight wasn’t about me, guys,” he said somewhat exasperated.

This trip to Aggieland is going to be challenging. Between frenzied fans inside Blue Bell Park, to overzealous fanatics trying to figure out where Schlossnagle and the Longhorns are staying, Texas has to keep their focus on a Southeastern Conference matchup against a top-20 opponent and an in-state rival.

The best thing members of this 2026 baseball team can do? Make this weekend not about Schlossnagle, or cemeteries in Snook, or anything like that.

Make this weekend about what takes place on the field and prevail.

Texas players need to have their coach’s back this weekend and make sure this three-game series isn’t about Schlossnagle returning but rather about the Texas Longhorns baseball program taking a series from the Texas A&M Aggies.

The anticipation and vitriol for this series has been building amongst the 12th Man since Schlossnagle left Texas A&M for Texas almost two years ago. Schlossnagle led A&M to the championship series of the College World Series, only to fall to Tennessee in the deciding third game.

A few days later, Schlossnagle left Texas A&M for Texas and brought his whole staff with him. Of course, in order to keep the Aggies’ talented roster together, A&M took Michael Earley back from the 40 Acres and named him head coach. Several early-round talents elected to stick around one more year to try to succeed in Omaha where the 2024 team had failed.

At this point, we find a source of additional hatred for Aggies. Not only did A&M fail to make Omaha as the preseason No. 1, they failed to even make the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, Schlossnagle’s Texas went 22-8 in conference play in its first year in the league, winning the SEC by two games. The Longhorns earned the No. 2 overall seed in a tournament the Aggies failed to participate in, but Texas’ season would get cut short in Austin by the UTSA Roadrunners.

Even though Schlossnagle’s first season in Austin didn’t end the way he wanted it to end, he achieved far more in 2025 at Texas than Earley did at A&M that same year.

Combine the move and the failed campaign of 2025 for the Aggies, and enough pent up frustration to keep the Lone Star Showdown burning white hot for years to come, and a lot of A&M fans will be more than happy to welcome Schlossnagle to his former home in the least hospitable way possible.

If this series finishes with it being about Schlossnagle, then it means A&M either took 2-of-3 or swept the weekend against their old coach. If A&M “gets revenge,” it means many players who stayed in Aggieland after Schlossnagle’s departure got the upper hand against their old coach.

If this series doesn’t become about Schlossnagle, then it will mean the Longhorn baseball team stepped up and handled the noise, the environment, and the hatred and did what was needed to leave a hostile stadium with a win at least twice during the weekend.

The members of the Longhorns baseball team may not have the spotlight on them at this point, especially with a Tuesday game against Incarnate Word ahead of them this evening. Texas has dropped multiple midweek games this year, including two of the last three.

But if they steal it come Sunday, they can return to Austin knowing they had their coach’s back.