Conference Commissioners Receive Updated Revisions on Protect College Sports Act as Senate Vote Nears

As reported by Ross Dellenger yesterday, conference commissioners have received a summary of bill revisions for the Protect College Sports Act.

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Dellenger reports that a Sunday call, ending past midnight, “moved negotiations near a place of agreement with the leagues”, with hopes for the bill hitting the Senate floor next week.

These revisions center around several key issues, including NIL transparency and a new $20 million retention pool that schools could use to retain athletes in addition to the proposed $21.3 million revenue-sharing cap.

Discussions also floated ideas of a $5 million ‘women’s credit’ designed to provide additional resources for women’s athletics.

The two power conferences in the sport, the SEC and the Big Ten, are expected to review a fully revised deal soon, with hopes of the bill seeing the Senate floor for vote before next Friday, avoiding a monthlong recess that starts on August 8th.

Important: Today represents what some believe to be the last day in which an agreement can be struck with the Big Ten and SEC in time to get the bill to the Senate floor for a vote before lawmakers break for a monthlong recess starting next Friday. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 28, 2026

NIL transparency is a key issue the legislation seeks to address, requiring NIL deals to be disclosed to institutions and a national oversight entity.

The legislation aims to prevent outside investors and private equity firms from evading the revenue-sharing cap, a concern that makes the current model feel more like a floor than a ceiling for top programs.

In practice, schools would no longer be able to use NIL agreements as recruiting inducements, with compensation required to comply with post-enrollment rules and legitimate NIL standards.

And, potentially most importantly, the bill hopes to prevent a breakaway ‘super league’, like one the SEC mentioned multiple times at SEC Media Days.

The proposed Title II creates a federal framework for voluntary media rights collaboration among FBS football programs, while supporters hope it can preserve regional rivalries and existing conference structures. Though participation is explicitly voluntary, if at least 75% of current FBS schools agree to participate, they could collectively pool and sell media rights together.

Title II also aims to protect Olympic and women’s sports, preserve local television access and grant antitrust protections for participating schools and conferences.