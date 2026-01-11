Connor Robertson returning for the 2026 season

Texas offensive lineman Connor Robertson is coming back for 2026, he announced Sunday on Instagram.

Robertson, who just completed his redshirt junior year, started eight games at center in 2025 and appeared in 10. He started the Sam Houston Game and then remained Texas’ starting center from the Kentucky game on.

Robertson logged a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 65.8, a pass blocking grade of 66.8, and a run blocking grade of 66.3.

