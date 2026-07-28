Could Texas Land an Even Bigger Corporate Partnership Than Ohio State?

Ohio State’s reported corporate partnership may establish a new benchmark in college athletics. With Austin’s booming business landscape, a powerful alumni network, and one of the biggest brands in college sports, Texas could be one of the few programs capable of matching—or even surpassing—a deal of that magnitude.



Ohio State made headlines Tuesday after ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the Buckeyes are finalizing a landmark corporate partnership with JPMorganChase. The reported agreement includes jersey patches across all 36 varsity sports, is expected to generate nearly $17 million annually, and will reportedly include NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

NEWS: Ohio Stare is entering a new corporate partnership with JPMorganChase that includes jersey patches for all 36 OSU teams. Per industry sources, this is expected to yield OSU nearly $17 million per year, an eye-popping number that’s expected to be an industry leader. pic.twitter.com/rZkkeYAuTM — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 28, 2026

While Ohio State isn’t the first school to add a corporate jersey patch, the reported size and scope of this agreement could establish a new benchmark for college athletics.

That naturally raises an intriguing question:

Could Texas be next?

Texas has the brand—and the business connections

If a deal of this magnitude becomes the new standard in college athletics, Texas should be one of the few programs capable of matching it—or even surpassing it. After all, everything is bigger in Texas.

The Longhorns boast one of the most valuable brands in college sports, one of the nation’s largest and most influential alumni networks, and are located in the heart of one of the country’s fastest-growing business and technology hubs.

Few universities can offer that combination.

Austin is home to corporate giants

Texas wouldn’t have to look far if it ever pursued a partnership of this scale.

Austin is home to companies such as Dell Technologies, Oracle, Tesla, Google, YETI, and Indeed, while AT&T continues to have deep roots across Texas.

Dell Technologies stands out as one of the most natural fits. Founder Michael Dell is one of the University of Texas’ most recognizable alumni, highlighting the type of corporate relationships the Longhorns could potentially leverage.

The right partnership wouldn’t simply be about putting a logo on a jersey. It would be about aligning one of college athletics’ biggest brands with some of the world’s most recognizable companies.

It’s about more than the money

The reported $17 million annual figure is eye-catching, but it’s important to remember that Ohio State sponsors 36 varsity sports. That type of partnership gives an athletic department additional financial flexibility, helping support Olympic sports, department-wide initiatives, and new opportunities for student-athletes.

Beyond the revenue, the right corporate partner could also create NIL opportunities, internships, career networking, and professional development. In today’s college athletics landscape, those opportunities can be just as valuable as the financial investment itself.

Ohio State announces a partnership deal with JPMorganChase as the official bank sponsor and the new jersey patch

partner across the school’s 36 varsity programs.



“The investment also

provides new resources to support Ohio State student-athletes through NIL opportunities.” pic.twitter.com/Ts9SMY4edG — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 28, 2026

Could Texas build an even bigger deal?

Ohio State may have established a new benchmark, but don’t expect Texas to sit on the sidelines.

The Longhorns already have one of the nation’s premier athletic brands. Pair that with Austin’s booming technology sector, an influential alumni base, and access to some of the world’s largest companies, and Texas becomes one of the few universities capable of competing for a partnership of similar—or even greater—value.

Whether Texas ultimately chooses to pursue a partnership like this remains to be seen. But when it comes to building brands and pursuing even bigger partnerships, the Longhorns have the foundation to compete with anyone.

Everything is bigger in Texas.