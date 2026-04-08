Crazy but true: Texas to play its first three-game series at Texas A&M since 1992

Texas and Texas A&M played baseball as members of the Southwest Conference and the Big 12 for almost a full century. Then when the Aggies left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference after the 2012 season, the two in-state rivals were only scheduled to play each other in a single, Tuesday mid-week game every year.

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Of course, the two teams met a handful of times in the NCAA Tournament, and even in the College World Series in Omaha. But as the Longhorns travel to College Station for the first time as an SEC ballclub this weekend, they’re set to do something no Texas team has done in over three decades.

Texas is playing a three-game series against the Texas A&M Aggies with all three games in College Station for the first time since 1992 when Cliff Gustafson was in his 25th year as head coach. Texas won two of three games in that series.

While that statistic sounds crazy, keep in mind that the two teams often split the locations of the rivalry series. One team would typically host the Friday night game while the Saturday and Sunday contests would be held at the other team’s home stadium. This continued during the final years of the Southwest Conference and through the Aggies’ time as members of the Big 12.

The SWC Tournament was held at on-campus locations, including Texas A&M’s Olsen Field. That was the case in 1995, the when Texas played three games in Aggieland in the same season. Texas lost its opening round game of the SWC Tournament to eventual champions Texas Tech, defeated Rice in the losers bracket, then fell 11-3 to Texas A&M.

The only other occasion between 1995 and 2026 when Texas played three games in the home of its main in-state rival? The 2024 College Station regional, when Texas defeated Louisiana, lost to Texas A&M, then lost to Louisiana to end David Pierce‘s tenure as head coach.

The last time Texas won back-to-back games in College Station? That was in the split series in the 2010 regular season. The Longhorns won 4-3 in 11 innings in the Friday night affair at UFCU Disch-Falk Field before shutting out Saturday and Sunday with respective 14-0 and 8-0 victories.

Texas is seeking its first win over the Aggies in College station since 2023.

Last year, the Longhorns swept A&M in Austin in the first SEC series between the two teams. Texas won 2-1, 3-2, and 6-5 in late April as part of its journey to the SEC regular season title.

That was Jim Schlossnagle‘s first battle with the Aggies as head coach of Texas. His return to College Station is sure to be eventful.

For Texas, it will be a first in almost 30 years.