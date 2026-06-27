Inside Texas Football
Current Recruiting Tea Leaves Offer Insight Into Texas in 2027 and 2028
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Looking into my crystal ball, I think I see a picture emerging of a very young, very talented 2027 Longhorns squad, which will serve as a buildup to another extremely good roster cycle in 2028. If that's the case, the staff will want to continue leaning into the 2027 recruiting cycle to get as many ultra-talented players on the field next year to gain experience before that 2028 season.