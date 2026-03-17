Dailyn Swain named On3's fourth most impactful transfer of the 2025-26 season

On3 national college basketball reporter Jaime Shaw listed Texas forward Dailyn Swain as his fourth most impactful transfer of the 2025-26 season on Tuesday. Swain, a transfer from Xavier who followed Sean Miller to Austin, averaged 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Longhorns in his first season in burnt orange.

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Yaxel Lendeborg was clear at the top.

At No. 2, the conversations picked up.



[READ] 👉

https://t.co/Nr7tMyYT4E pic.twitter.com/wjC6kzmifk — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) March 17, 2026

Here’s what Shaw had to say about Swain.

Some players take time to find their stride. With Dailyn Swain, he showed flashes last season, but with a change of scenery, he is someone who kept getting better throughout this season. Swain followed Sean MIller from Xavier to Texas, and ended up leading the Longhorns in points, rebounds, assists, and steals this season. Swain led the SEC in Player Efficiency Rating (26.1), finished No. 5 in Win Shares (5.2), and No. 4 in Box Plus/Minus (10.9). His presence helped Texas to a spot in the Field of 68, and a play-in game against NC State.

Swain shot 55.1% from the field, 34.5% from three, and 81.6% from the free throw line. In Southeastern Conference play, Swain averaged 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per contest on 54.9% shooting.

As a result of his standout season in conference play, Swain was named the SEC’s Newcomer of the Year and earned second-team All-SEC honors.

In addition, Swain was named to the NABC’s All-Gulf District first team. Fellow Longhorn Matas Vokietaitis earned second-team honors.

Thanks to his strong junior season, Swain has found his way into a number of notable first-round mock drafts from outlets like ESPN and The Athletic. Asked about his future on Monday, Swain passed on speaking about his NBA future.

“Really I’m just focused on finishing the season as good as we can as a team, playing as hard as I can for my seniors and all the guys who won’t be able to play anymore, and trying to make a deep run for Coach Miller in his first year at Texas and letting the country know how good of a coach he is,” Swain said. “That’s the main thing, really.”

Swain and the Longhorns play tonight in the NCAA Tournament’s First Four versus NC State. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. on truTV.