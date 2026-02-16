Dailyn Swain named SEC MBB Co-Player of the Week

After a phenomenal 25-point performance against Missouri on Saturday night, Texas F Dailyn Swain has been named Sec MBB Co-Player of the Week, his first of the year. Swain joins Florida guard Xaivian Lee for the award.

Saturday was a big night for the Longhorns, taking home an 85-68 win over Missouri in a win that pushed them out of the bubble and into a semi-comfortable tournament position.

Of course, none of that would’ve been possible without the help of their star forward. Swain scored 25 points on 16 field goal attempts, hitting three of his six three-point attempts and all four of his free throws.

Swain also added six rebounds, two assists and two steals while playing a whopping 37 of Texas’ 40 minutes of game time.

“His greatest attribute is just his ball skills. He can play the game with the pass, the dribble, and he knows what he’s doing right now,” Texas head coach Sean Miller said about Swain on Monday. “He has the great gift of size. Like Magic Johnson back in the day, there’s a big difference when the guy can see the court at 6-9, 6-8. Dailyn at 6-8 can really see over the defense and you feel that sometimes watching him play.”

Saturday was Swain’s sixth time scoring 20 or more points in the SEC in just 12 games, and 25 was the most he’s scored since a three-game stretch of scoring between 26-30, ending on the Texas loss to Auburn.

On the year, Swain leads the Longhorns in most major statistical categories, including scoring (17.6 ppg), rebounding (7.3 rpg), assists (85, 3.4 apg), steals (47, 1.9 spg) and minutes (31.6 mpg). He joins likely top-five pick freshman blue-blood stars Cam Boozer and Caleb Wilson as the only three players to lead their team in at least five major statistical categories.

Swain is averaging 18 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.5 steals on 54% shooting over Texas’ four game winstreak that has jumped them from March hopeful to a firm tournament team.

Texas and Swain will be tested again this week, hosting LSU on Tuesday at 8 P.M. and travelling to Georgia on Saturday to play the Bulldogs at 2:30 P.M.