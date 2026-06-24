Dailyn Swain picked 15th overall by Chicago in the 2026 NBA Draft

After two years with Sean Miller at Xavier and one more at Texas, Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain did all that was necessary to become a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Swain, who was the SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2026, was picked 15th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the NBA Draft.

[Sign up for Inside Texas and get 50% off Premium Access!]

From the Lone Star State to the Windy City.



Welcome to Chicago, Dailyn Swain! pic.twitter.com/hydZy5F1rB — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 24, 2026

Swain becomes the 21st first-round selection in the history of the Texas basketball program and the 17th since 2000. He gives the Longhorns back-to-back first-round picks for the time since the program produced three-straight first-rounders in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Tre Johnson was picked with the sixth overall selection in the 2025 Draft by the Washington Wizards.

During the 2025-26 season, one where the Longhorns made a run to the Sweet 16 in Miller’s first season as head coach, Swain earned second-team All-SEC honors thanks to a campaign where he led the Longhorns in…

Scoring – 17.3 ppg

Rebounding – 7.5 rpg

Assists – 129

Steals – 59

Minutes 32.8 mpg

Swain started all 36 games for Texas. He shot 54.2% from the field, 34.4% from three, and 81.5% from the free-throw line. In SEC play, Swain averaged 19.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, and 3.3 apg.

According to Texas, he was the only player in a D1 major conference to lead his team in at least five different major statistical categories and the third SEC player in the last 30 seasons to average at least 17.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 3.0 apg, joining Tennessee’s Grant Williams and LSU’s Ben Simmons.

Prior to his career at Texas, Swain spent two years at Xavier. He averaged 8.0 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Musketeers and was named to the 2024 Big East All-Freshman team. Swain finished his career with 1128 points, 545 rebounds, 254 assists, 142 steals, and 52 blocks.

Swain becomes the 51st player to be selected in the NBA Draft out of Texas.