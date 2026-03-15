Dancing! Texas earns a spot in the NCAA Tournament's First Four

In Texas’ first season with Sean Miller as head coach, the Longhorns are heading to the NCAA Tournament.

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Texas will open their March Madness journey in Dayton as part of the First Four. Texas is an 11-seed and will matchup with NC State in Dayton. Texas will play on Tuesday. If Texas wins they will face 6-seed BYU on Thursday in Portland.

Texas will play NC State on truTV on Tuesday after the game between UMBC and Howard. https://t.co/mm8qfmxzuP — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) March 15, 2026

Texas defeated the Wolfpack earlier this year in the Maui Invitational. The Longhorns won 102-97.

The Longhorns are 18-14 and finished 9-9 in the Southeastern Conference this season. Texas was led by four different scorers who averaged at least 13.3 points per game. Dailyn Swain was the team’s star and averaged 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds on his way to SEC Newcomer of the Year honors. He was joined by Matas Vokietaitis (15.5 ppg), Tramon Mark (13.5 ppg), and Jordan Pope (13.3 ppg).

This is Miller’s 14th NCAA Tournament appearance and his first at Texas. He also made it to the field of 68 at Xavier and Arizona.

Texas has now made the NCAA Tournament in six consecutive seasons under four different head coaches. Shaka Smart started the streak in 2021, then Chris Beard made it to March Madness in his first year. Rodney Terry guided Texas after Beard’s firing then made it to two NCAA Tournaments as permanent head coach. Miller becomes the sixth consecutive Texas head coach to make it to the NCAA Tournament in his first year leading the program.

The Longhorns are in the West region. The 1-seed is Arizona, the 2-seed is Purdue, and the potential 3-seed matchup is Gonzaga.

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