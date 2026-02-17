Dates for Texas' 15 spring practices revealed

The dates for the Texas Longhorns 15 spring practices have been revealed via a tweet from Texas EDGEs coach LaAllan Clark.

The Longhorns will take to the Denius Fields and/or Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium 15 times during March and April. As Inside Texas has previously reported, the Longhorns will begin spring drills on Monday, March 9. The rest of the practices that week are on Wednesday, March 11 and Friday, April 13.

Steve Sarkisian‘s program will then have spring break off, as UT’s spring break runs from March 16 to March 21.

Texas will then go on a Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday schedule.

The first practice after spring break will be Tuesday, March 24. By that point, Texas will have completed its “acclimation period” as required by the NCAA and can then get into fully-padded practices as desired.

Thursday, March 26 is the next practice. Then, the Longhorns will host a practice on Saturday, March 28. This date is outlined on the graphic, an indication of importance. The Longhorns will likely have something resembling a scrimmage on this date and the two other outlined dates. Texas is scheduled to host a number of visitors throughout spring drills, but the Saturday dates of March 28, April 4, April 11, and April 18 are already notable dates for recruiting purposes.

Texas will then practice Tuesday, March 31, Thursday, April 2, and Saturday, April 4. Week three of spring practices starts Tuesday, April 7, continues on Thursday, April 9, and ends on Saturday, April 11.

The final week of drills will include practices on Tuesday, April 14, Thursday, April 16, and Saturday, April 18.

April 18 is scheduled to be Texas’ Fan Day. Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte said earlier this month at his town hall that the spring game is back, but declined to offer any additional details.