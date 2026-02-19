Deep Dive: Answering the big questions facing Texas this season

Ian Boyd and Paul Wadlington answered viewer questions earlier today, discussing the big questions facing the Longhorns this season.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]

This video is brought to you by Gabe Winslow. Call 832-557-1095 or visit his website to start your ideal mortgage process (www.mortgagesbygabe.com)

Questions include…

Compare the position unit groups from this year to last year: QB, RB, WR, TE, OL, DL, EDGE, LB, S, CB

I know Georgia handles Texas, but what teams should the Longhorns look out for to be a problem given scheme or personnel?

How much of a difference would it have made if Cam Williams had come back last year instead of foolishly declaring for the draft?

What is the degree of difficulty for DL and LBs to become adept at coordination with Will Muschamp’s schemes? At what point will we have a good read on the level of success at this?

What can we learn about Blake Gideon from his time at Georgia Tech that is likely to show up on the field on Saturdays?

Plus viewer questions!

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.