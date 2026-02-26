Deep Dive: (Even more) questions Texas must answer this season

Paul Wadlington and Ian Boyd answer more member and viewer questions in another Deep Dive LIVE.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]

This video is brought to you by Gabe Winslow. Call 832-557-1095 or visit his website to start your ideal mortgage process (www.mortgagesbygabe.com)

Some of the questions Ian and Paul answer include…

What do you foresee the spring game game looking like? Are there any particular position groups or names that you are more intrigued to watch during that game?

What do you want to hear heading into and during spring about the team’s progress as an indicator that things are on the right track? What do you not want to hear that might indicate the opposite? What might we hear that others might put a lot of stock in that doesn’t mean as much to you all as an indicator?

Care to comment on when players will be paid for postseason play in something more than watches and tote bags? What happens if, before the next playoffs start, a guy playing through an injury says he is not going to risk his draft status for free?

And many more!

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.