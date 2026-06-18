Deep Dive: Texas' Deadliest Offensive Threats Heading Into Season

Texas has the weapons to unlock it’s explosive goals.

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The conversation breaks down Texas’ deadliest offensive weapons heading into the season, with a focus on transfer wideout Cam Coleman and receiver Ryan Wingo. After some light banter the hosts note Texas aggressively upgraded its skill positions in the offseason through both additions and internal development.

They frame Cam Coleman as arguably the top overall skill player in the portal, highlighting his ability to stretch the field vertically, win contested balls, and threaten defenses on deep posts and go routes. Importantly, they stress he’s a “true receiver,” not just a big athlete—someone who can be a target at all three levels of the field. They project him as effective on screens, drags, tunnel screens, double-moves, and jerk routes, and capable of forcing coverage to the boundary.

With Ryan Wingo, they describe him as a catch-and-run, glorified running back-type receiver—big, explosive with the ball in his hands—who was miscast as a WR1 last year. They expect him to thrive more on screens and deep crossers, especially once Coleman commands safety help outside, opening intermediate windows and enabling a Isaiah Bond/Matthew Golden-style dynamic between the two.

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