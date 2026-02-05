Deep Dive: Texas Finally Has the Pieces to Get Big and Hunt Deep Shots

Steve Sarkisian has assembled a roster that can go heavy and hit big shots.

In this detailed discussion, Paul and Ian explore the concept and strategic use of “13 personnel” in football, particularly focusing on its recent prominence in the NFL and its potential application at Texas. The term “13 personnel” refers to an offensive formation featuring one running back and three tight ends, creating a unique tactical advantage by overloading the line with versatile, hybrid players.

The duo breaks down the numbering system, the variations in alignment, and the pros and cons of employing 13 personnel, especially within college football’s defensive schemes. They highlight how NFL teams like the LA Rams and Kansas City Chiefs have successfully integrated this formation to exploit defensive mismatches, emphasize the importance of having skilled tight ends to make this personnel grouping viable, and discuss the situational appropriateness of using it, such as short yardage, goal line, and tempo-driven scenarios.

Paul and Ian also analyze Texas’ current roster, noting recent improvements in tight end talent through transfers and development, which could make 13 personnel a more feasible and effective option moving forward. They stress that this formation is not intended to be a base offense but rather a strategic wrinkle to test defenses, create confusion, and exploit matchups. They also discuss the importance of tempo in preventing defensive adjustments and the complementary role of skillful receivers like Cam Coleman in stretching defenses. Overall, the conversation underscores how 13 personnel can be a powerful tool if used judiciously and with the right personnel, particularly as Texas’ roster matures and evolves.

