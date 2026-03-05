Deep Dive: Texas’ Major Keys Entering Spring Ball

It’s finally time to head to the field. What are we tracking?

Topics discussed in an interactive episode include…

How will Texas utilize and deploy Cam Coleman?

What will Nick Townsend be asked to do in 2026?

What indicators from the offensive line will reveal information needed for next season?

How much of a jump do you see the RB room being from last year?

Can there be more QB run play action plays?

Is this Texas defense built to stop Georgia?

On a scale of 1-10, how worried are you that Will Muschamp hasn’t been the sole play-caller in a few years?

And many more!

