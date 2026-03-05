Skip to main content
Texas
Deep Dive: Texas’ Major Keys Entering Spring Ball

On3 imageby: Ian Boyd2 hours agoIan_A_Boyd

It’s finally time to head to the field. What are we tracking?

Topics discussed in an interactive episode include…

  • How will Texas utilize and deploy Cam Coleman?
  • What will Nick Townsend be asked to do in 2026?
  • What indicators from the offensive line will reveal information needed for next season?
  • How much of a jump do you see the RB room being from last year?
  • Can there be more QB run play action plays?
  • Is this Texas defense built to stop Georgia?
  • On a scale of 1-10, how worried are you that Will Muschamp hasn’t been the sole play-caller in a few years?
  • And many more!

