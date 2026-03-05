Deep Dive: Texas’ Major Keys Entering Spring Ball
It’s finally time to head to the field. What are we tracking?
Topics discussed in an interactive episode include…
- How will Texas utilize and deploy Cam Coleman?
- What will Nick Townsend be asked to do in 2026?
- What indicators from the offensive line will reveal information needed for next season?
- How much of a jump do you see the RB room being from last year?
- Can there be more QB run play action plays?
- Is this Texas defense built to stop Georgia?
- On a scale of 1-10, how worried are you that Will Muschamp hasn’t been the sole play-caller in a few years?
- And many more!
