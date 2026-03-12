Deep Dive: Texas Spring Ball First Impressions
After a couple of days of practice, here’s what we’ve learned.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50%! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]
This video is brought to you by Gabe Winslow. Call 832-557-1095 or visit his website to start your ideal mortgage process (www.mortgagesbygabe.com)
This video provides an in-depth preview and analysis of the University of Texas football team’s preparation for the 2026 season, focusing primarily on spring practice reports, roster developments, and the evolving strengths and weaknesses of both the offense and defense. The hosts, Ian Boyd and Paul Wadlington, express excitement about the team’s athleticism and depth but also highlight specific concerns and positional battles that will shape the season.
On offense, they emphasize the potential marked improvement across most positions, particularly wide receiver, tight end, and running back, while noting some uncertainty at right guard. The quarterback situation is seen as stable, with Arch Manning expected to improve further. However, there are questions about the offensive line’s ability to sustain a power running game against disciplined defenses, suggesting a reliance on outside zone runs and creative schemes such as under-center outside zone plays.
Defensively, the analysis focuses on the linebacker and secondary depth issues. The linebacker group is described as thin and undersized, with injury concerns looming over key players. Safety depth also presents challenges, with a handful of quality players but lingering questions about consistency and readiness. The cornerback and nickel positions boast more promising depth and talent, with discussions about the strategic use of big nickel and dime packages to compensate for linebacking and safety deficits. The hosts also touch on the potential roles of versatile players like Jalani McDonald and how defensive schemes might adapt accordingly.
Top 10
- 1New
Nate Ament
Injury update on Tennessee star
- 2Hot
SEC's NCAA Frustration
Explores in-house enforcement
- 3
Bracketology
Shift with conference tourneys
- 4Trending
Big Ten
Calls for tampering rule changes
- 5
Hot Seat Watch
College Basketball coach intel
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Throughout the episode, the hosts maintain a balance of optimism and realism, acknowledging the team’s strengths while identifying areas that require attention.
Join Inside Texas for Market-Leading Texas Longhorns Football coverage!
InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.
Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:
- Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love
- Immediate access to any Longhorns break news
- Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff
- High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.
- Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts
- So much more!
SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!
Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.