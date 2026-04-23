Deep Dive: The Good, Bad & Ugly From Texas Spring Game

Paul and Ian tell you what they saw from Texas’ Spring Game.

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The video transcript presents a detailed analysis and discussion of the Texas Longhorns’ recent spring game scrimmage. The hosts reflect on the event as an opportunity to evaluate new and young players, transfers, and the overall team development heading into the next season. The conversation is structured around the “good, bad, and ugly” aspects of the scrimmage, focusing on both defense and offense, with particular attention to schemes, individual performances, and positional depth.

On defense, the Longhorns showcased aggressive and diverse tactics, moving beyond a “vanilla” approach under coordinator Will Muschamp. They utilized multiple fronts, varied blitz packages, and complex coverage disguises that confused opposing quarterbacks. The defensive line and linebackers demonstrated speed, timing, and good execution, with standout players like Rasheem Biles excelling in blitzing. The back end showed a strong presence in man coverage and disguise, minimizing easy completions and forcing difficult throws.

On offense, the discussion highlights quarterback KJ Lacey’s promising performance, dispelling earlier doubts about his frame and skillset. Lacey impressed with his poise, accuracy, and mobility, positioning himself as a strong QB2 option over MJ Morris. The wide receiver corps was praised for its depth and talent, featuring veterans and promising young players like Sterling Berkhalter and Jermaine Bishop, whose reactive speed and field awareness stood out.

However, the offensive line was identified as the “ugly” part of the scrimmage. Due to injuries and absences, the line struggled with protection and run blocking, showing inconsistency and mismatched personnel. Despite this, communication improved, and some individual linemen like Dylan Sikorski and Jonte Newman showed positive traits. The hosts also discussed the broader “O-line crisis” in college football, noting the challenge of finding athletic and versatile linemen.

Tight end blocking was also a concern, with the unit failing to meet expectations in pass protection and run blocking. Nevertheless, some improvement was noted, and certain players, including Michael Masunas and Spencer Shannon, showed flashes of potential.

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