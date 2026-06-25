Deep Dive: The Five Games That Will Make or Break Texas' Season

These 5 games will tell the story of Texas’ season.

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Texas’ season is framed around five pivotal games in a brutal SEC and non‑conference slate. The hosts debate which matchup deserves the billing of the toughest.

Paul and Ian both call Ohio State the toughest but differ with No. 2. Paul says Oklahoma is the second toughest game while Ian calls the game at LSU the second toughest. They flip flop at three. Paul says LSU is the third toughest and Ian says Oklahoma is the third toughest.

There’s agreement on playing at Texas A&M being the No. 4 toughest game, but they differ at No. 5. Paul’s No. 5 toughest game is at Tennessee while Ian labels the Ole Miss home game as the fifth toughest.

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