Defining the position: The wide receivers

<p>Now that we’ve completed our survey of all the defensive positions in <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/will-muschamp-131364/">Will Muschamp’s</a></strong> defense and how they vary from <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/pete-kwiatkowski-135043/">Pete Kwiatkowski’s</a></strong> schemes, we may as well review the offensive positions in <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/steve-sarkisian-132832/">Steve Sarkisian’s</a></strong> offense.</p> <p>We had a decent idea of what these looked like just from watching his various teams over the course of time at USC, Washington, Atlanta, and Alabama, but now we’ve seen firsthand for a full five years what it can look like at Texas.</p> <p>Today we’re going over perhaps the most important part of the Sark offense, his receiving corps.</p> <p><strong>Previous positions</strong></p> <ul class="wp-block-list"> <li><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/texas-longhorns/news/defining-the-position-the-jack/">Jack</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/texas-longhorns/news/defining-the-position-defensive-end/">Defensive end</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/texas-longhorns/news/defining-the-position-defensive-tackle/">Defensive tackles</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.on3.com/news/defining-the-position-mike-and-money-linebackers/">Mike and Money linebackers</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/texas-longhorns/news/defining-the-position-the-star/">The Star</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/texas-longhorns/news/defining-the-position-the-safeties/">The safeties</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/texas-longhorns/news/defining-the-position-the-cornerbacks/">The cornerbacks</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/texas-longhorns/news/defining-the-position-quarterback/">Quarterback</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/texas-longhorns/news/defining-the-position-running-back/">Running back</a></li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-sarkisian-s-wide-receivers">Sarkisian’s wide receivers</h2> <p>Sark clearly sees the modern game of college football similarly to yours truly and emphasizes the need for top, NFL-caliber receivers. </p> <p><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/texas-longhorns/news/steve-sarkisian-gets-frank-about-the-new-reality-of-roster-building/">“I gotta pay an elite receiver, or two, if you want to be really good…”</a> Sark noted on the “Get Got” podcast with <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/marshawn-lynch-84397/">Marshawn Lynch</a></strong> and Mike Robinson. Two is the real key.</p> <p>In spread world, it often makes sense to have a great deep threat (as it does in all offensive systems) and use the vacated space to free up a dynamic slot receiver underneath. Sark’s offense is different and has often instead prioritized having a pro-caliber player at either outside position rather than emphasizing the slot as a primary piece.</p> <p>The two outside positions are the X receiver and the Z receiver. Anyone can move anywhere in Sark’s system, which complicates the picture. As a primary rule, the X receiver aligns to the same side as the H slot/off-ball tight end while the Z receiver aligns to the same side as the Y tight end.</p> <figure class="wp-block-image size-full"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" width="960" height="540" src="https://on3static.com/uploads/dev/assets/cms/2026/07/06133754/Inside-Texas-diagrams-3.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-4639658"/></figure> <figure class="wp-block-image size-full"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" width="960" height="540" src="https://on3static.com/uploads/dev/assets/cms/2026/07/06134038/Inside-Texas-diagrams-4.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-4639671"/></figure> <p>By aligning to the tight end, the Z receiver is often positioned to play off the line of scrimmage, allowing him to be moved around in motion and targeted by Sark with various designs. The Z receiver is typically the Longhorn wideout who’s going to be a flexible chess piece, getting the ball on screens and crossers, like <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/xavier-worthy-122221/">Xavier Worthy</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/isaiah-bond-49370/">Isaiah Bond</a></strong>, or <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/ryan-wingo-103907/">Ryan Wingo</a></strong>.</p> <p>Because he’s aligned to a normally off-ball player in the H slot/tight end (could be either, depending on if the offense is playing in 11 personnel with a slot or 12 personnel with a second tight end), the X receiver is your on-ball “split end” receiver. In this offense he needs to be able to work off press coverage and stretch the field against 1-on-1s. <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/ad-mitchell-1549/">Adonai Mitchell</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/matthew-golden-86074/">Matthew Golden</a></strong>, and <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/parker-livingstone-95048/">Parker Livingstone</a></strong> were some of the recent examples.</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-the-2026-texas-outlook">The 2026 Texas outlook</h2> <p>The 2025 Longhorns did not have a dependable X receiver who could get open against top cornerbacks playing man coverage. Livingstone was solid but got injured early and never dominated. <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/emmett-mosley-41839/">Emmett Mosley (fifth of that name)</a></strong> took over and was more reliable still, but wasn’t a field-stretching weapon for Texas.</p> <p>Wingo was an explosive Z receiver at times but Sark struggled to get him going outside of very simple perimeter screens that essentially used him as a flex running back.</p> <p>For 2026 there are expectations for massive improvements at both positions. <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/cam-coleman-154787/">Cam Coleman</a></strong> was brought in to be a dominant X that <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/arch-manning-7353/">Arch Manning</a></strong> could check to on go routes whenever the defense tries to get away with 1-on-1 coverage outside. Wingo has been healthier this offseason and freed up to work on an expanded route tree in order to be a more dynamic option at the Z position. Mosley can back up either spot or play inside as a physical slot who can get open at the chains.</p> <p>Behind them, the Longhorns have another host of dangerous weapons. <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/jermaine-bishop-jr-162935/">Jermaine Bishop, Jr</a>.</strong> may be the most talented wideout on campus and a clear contender as a dynamic Z. He could push for Wingo’s job this year if the junior hasn’t made significant strides since last year. <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/daylan-mccutcheon-154997/">Daylan McCutcheon</a></strong> could play anywhere but showed the ability to get open outside in spring, making him a potential X. <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/kaliq-lockett-150273/">Kaliq Lockett</a></strong> is also expected to be a field-stretching weapon before long.</p> <p>It’s possible the 2026 Longhorn backup receivers are more skilled and dynamic than the 2025 unit’s starters, which portends a very promising season.</p>