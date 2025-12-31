Skip to main content
Texas
Depth chart revealed for Texas vs. Michigan

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook4 hours agojosephcook89

The depth chart for the Texas Longhorns ahead of their battle with the Michigan Wolverines was revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

QB

  • Arch Manning
  • Matthew Caldwell
  • KJ Lacey

RB

  • Christian Clark
  • James Simon
  • Ryan Niblett
  • Michael Terry

WR (Z)

  • Emmett Mosley V OR Parker Livingstone
  • Jaime Ffrench Jr.

WR (X)

  • Ryan Wingo
  • Kaliq Lockett
  • Michael Terry

WR (H)

  • Daylan McCutcheon
  • Ryan Niblett

TE (H)

  • Jack Endries
  • Nick Townsend OR Emaree Winston

TE (Y)

  • Jordan Washington OR Spencer Shannon

LT

  • Trevor Goosby
  • Jaydon Chatman

LG

  • Cole Hutson
  • Nick Brooks

C

  • Connor Robertson
  • Cole Hutson
  • Daniel Cruz

RG

  • DJ Campbell
  • Nate Kibble
  • Neto Umeozulu

RT

  • Brandon Baker
  • Jaydon Chatma
  • Nick Brooks

Jack

  • Lance Jackson
  • Zina Umeozulu
  • Justus Terry

DT

  • Hero Kanu
  • Lavon Johnson

DT

  • Alex January
  • Maraad Watson

NT

  • Cole Brevard
  • Travis Shaw

OLB/DE

  • Colin Simmons
  • Colton Vasek
  • Smith Orogbo

MLB

  • Bo Barnes
  • Marshall Landwher

WLB

  • Ty’Anthony Smith
  • Jonathan Cunningham

OLB

  • Brad Spence

CB

  • Kade Phillips
  • Warren Roberson

FS

  • Xavier Filsaime
  • Jordon Johnson-Rubell
  • Zelus Hicks

BS

  • Jelani McDonald
  • Jonah Williams
  • Ziky Umeozulu

CB

  • Kobe Black
  • Caleb Chester

STAR

  • Graceson Littleton
  • Wardell Mack

P

  • Jack Bouwmeester
  • Gehrig Heil

K

  • Mason Shipley
  • Spencer Barnett

KR

  • Ryan Niblett
  • James Simon
  • Michael Terry
  • Christian Clark

PR

  • Ryan Niblett
  • Daylan McCutcheon

DS

  • Lance St. Louis
  • Tate Haver

KO

  • Spencer Barnett OR Mason Shipley

