Depth chart revealed for Texas vs. Michigan

The depth chart for the Texas Longhorns ahead of their battle with the Michigan Wolverines was revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

#Texas depth chart ahead of the Citrus Bowl



Daylan McCuthceon, Christian Clark first career starts



Lance Jackson, Ty'Anthony Smith and Bo Barnes get the starts in the front six



New look DB room without Taaffe and Muhammad pic.twitter.com/d0ftBjF5wH — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) December 31, 2025

QB

Arch Manning

Matthew Caldwell

KJ Lacey

RB

Christian Clark

James Simon

Ryan Niblett

Michael Terry

WR (Z)

Emmett Mosley V OR Parker Livingstone

Jaime Ffrench Jr.

WR (X)

Ryan Wingo

Kaliq Lockett

Michael Terry

WR (H)

Daylan McCutcheon

Ryan Niblett

TE (H)

Jack Endries

Nick Townsend OR Emaree Winston

TE (Y)

Jordan Washington OR Spencer Shannon

LT

Trevor Goosby

Jaydon Chatman

LG

Cole Hutson

Nick Brooks

C

Connor Robertson

Cole Hutson

Daniel Cruz

RG

DJ Campbell

Nate Kibble

Neto Umeozulu

RT

Brandon Baker

Jaydon Chatma

Nick Brooks

Jack

Lance Jackson

Zina Umeozulu

Justus Terry

DT

Hero Kanu

Lavon Johnson

DT

Alex January

Maraad Watson

NT

Cole Brevard

Travis Shaw

OLB/DE

Colin Simmons

Colton Vasek

Smith Orogbo

MLB

Bo Barnes

Marshall Landwher

WLB

Ty’Anthony Smith

Jonathan Cunningham

OLB

Brad Spence

CB

Kade Phillips

Warren Roberson

FS

Xavier Filsaime

Jordon Johnson-Rubell

Zelus Hicks

BS

Jelani McDonald

Jonah Williams

Ziky Umeozulu

CB

Kobe Black

Caleb Chester

STAR

Graceson Littleton

Wardell Mack

P

Jack Bouwmeester

Gehrig Heil

K

Mason Shipley

Spencer Barnett

KR

Ryan Niblett

James Simon

Michael Terry

Christian Clark

PR

Ryan Niblett

Daylan McCutcheon

DS

Lance St. Louis

Tate Haver

KO

Spencer Barnett OR Mason Shipley

