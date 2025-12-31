Depth chart revealed for Texas vs. Michigan
The depth chart for the Texas Longhorns ahead of their battle with the Michigan Wolverines was revealed on Wednesday afternoon.
QB
- Arch Manning
- Matthew Caldwell
- KJ Lacey
RB
- Christian Clark
- James Simon
- Ryan Niblett
- Michael Terry
WR (Z)
- Emmett Mosley V OR Parker Livingstone
- Jaime Ffrench Jr.
WR (X)
- Ryan Wingo
- Kaliq Lockett
- Michael Terry
WR (H)
- Daylan McCutcheon
- Ryan Niblett
TE (H)
- Jack Endries
- Nick Townsend OR Emaree Winston
TE (Y)
- Jordan Washington OR Spencer Shannon
LT
- Trevor Goosby
- Jaydon Chatman
LG
- Cole Hutson
- Nick Brooks
C
- Connor Robertson
- Cole Hutson
- Daniel Cruz
RG
- DJ Campbell
- Nate Kibble
- Neto Umeozulu
RT
- Brandon Baker
- Jaydon Chatma
- Nick Brooks
Jack
- Lance Jackson
- Zina Umeozulu
- Justus Terry
DT
- Hero Kanu
- Lavon Johnson
DT
- Alex January
- Maraad Watson
NT
- Cole Brevard
- Travis Shaw
OLB/DE
- Colin Simmons
- Colton Vasek
- Smith Orogbo
MLB
- Bo Barnes
- Marshall Landwher
WLB
- Ty’Anthony Smith
- Jonathan Cunningham
OLB
- Brad Spence
CB
- Kade Phillips
- Warren Roberson
FS
- Xavier Filsaime
- Jordon Johnson-Rubell
- Zelus Hicks
BS
- Jelani McDonald
- Jonah Williams
- Ziky Umeozulu
CB
- Kobe Black
- Caleb Chester
STAR
- Graceson Littleton
- Wardell Mack
P
- Jack Bouwmeester
- Gehrig Heil
K
- Mason Shipley
- Spencer Barnett
KR
- Ryan Niblett
- James Simon
- Michael Terry
- Christian Clark
PR
- Ryan Niblett
- Daylan McCutcheon
DS
- Lance St. Louis
- Tate Haver
KO
- Spencer Barnett OR Mason Shipley
