Despite Dybantsa's best efforts, Texas keeps Dancing, advancing to the Round of 32 with win over BYU

It was a man vs an Army in Portland tonight, and the man nearly came out on top.

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Texas knew the focal point of tonight’s matchup was AJ Dybantsa, a projected top-three pick and arguably the best freshman in the nation, and one of the best forward prospects we’ve seen in recent years.

When they cut to Sean Miller at a break near the end of the first half, he was asked what he had to slow Dybantsa down the rest of the game.

“I don’t think we can,” was all Miller had to say.

And while he was correct, Texas still found a way, with the collection of starters outplaying the rest of the BYU Cougars enroute to a 79-71 win, and a ticket to the Round of 32 against the winner of No. 3 Gonzaga vs No. 14 Kennesaw St.

Dybantsa was otherwordly, displaying likely the best freshman performance in the Round of 64 since Steph Curry. He scored 35 points on 25 shots, perfect from the line with 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.

But the rest of his roster was not able to keep up, combining for 36 points to Dybantsa’s 35 clearly missing star guard Richie Saunders, who is it out for the season. Texas’ ability to get to the paint forced starting center Keba Keita to foul out, and BYU didn’t score a single bench point. Only one player outside of Dybantsa had double-digits, PG Rob Wright with 14.

On Texas’ end, it was all Matas Vokietatis, who had a career night in Portland. Seemingly overnight in this NCAA tournament, Vokietatis’ physicallity has improved tenfold, and his decision making on offense was tremendous. He ended the game with 23 points and a career high 16 rebounds, but almost more importantly, just one turnover and only two fouls.

The starting trio of Dailyn Swain, Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope combined for a very efficient 44 points, hitting seven threes combined and commanding an offense that hummed for most of this game. They helped Texas to a 36% shooting night from behind the arc, while also having over double the assists of BYU.

Texas realistically should’ve put BYU away late, but missed free throw after missed free throw from Vokeitatis kept the Cougars in it. Still, Texas’ defense stepped up, working tremendously to nullify Dybantsa at the end, blocking shots, forcing misses, and hitting their final free throws.

Texas shot better from the field, out-rebounded, out-assisted, got more from the bench and led for 98% of this game, at times by over 15 points. In a game against a No. 6 seed with one of the best players in the sport, they were clearly the better team.

Just over a week ago, Texas fans were all but ready to say goodbye to this Texas team in Miller’s first year.

Now, Texas has its first tournament win since 2024, and first under Miller, and will have the chance to play for the Sweet Sixteen on Saturday.