Dhillon McGee Set to Announce Between Texas, SMU and Penn State

DeSoto (TX) cornerback Dhillon McGee is set to announce his college commitment on June 24 at 7 p.m. at DeSoto High School.

Show up at 6:30, announcement at 7! Where’s home?? pic.twitter.com/dE3RAriFFd — Dhillon “Sauce” McGee (@Thereal_407) June 22, 2026

McGee will choose between Texas, SMU, and Penn State after wrapping up his official visits and taking time to evaluate all three programs.

As things stand today, I still like where Texas sits heading into decision day.

McGee just wrapped up his official visit to Texas this past weekend, and the Longhorns continue to have momentum in this recruitment. SMU remains a legitimate contender, especially with the opportunity to stay close to home and the strong relationships the staff has built throughout the process.

At the same time, Texas has several factors working in its favor.

There are plenty of familiar faces and strong connections between McGee and people around the Texas program. Those relationships have continued to grow throughout the recruiting process and have helped Texas remain firmly in the mix. The comfort level with the staff, the program, and what Steve Sarkisian is building in Austin has made a strong impression.

Penn State appears to be running third entering the final stretch, leaving Texas and SMU as the primary contenders heading into the announcement.

Last week, Eric Nahlin submitted a Rivals prediction for McGee to land with the Longhorns. Based on what I’ve continued to hear, I still believe Texas is in the best position as the June 24 decision approaches.

We’ll find out soon enough when McGee makes his announcement at 7 p.m. inside DeSoto High School.