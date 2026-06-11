Dhillon McGee Transfers to DeSoto for Senior Season

2027 cornerback and Texas target Dhillon McGee has transferred and will play his senior season for the DeSoto (TX) Eagles, he tells Inside Texas. McGee attended DeSoto East Middle School before transferring to Red Oak (TX), where he spent the past three seasons on varsity for the Hawks and established himself as one of the top defensive backs in the state. Now, he’ll return to his roots in DeSoto for his final high school season, giving the Eagles another high-profile addition to an already talented roster.



McGee’s recruitment is also nearing a decision. The standout cornerback recently named Texas, SMU, and Penn State as his three finalists and is scheduled to announce his commitment on June 25. Before then, the Longhorns will have the final opportunity to make their case, with McGee set to take an official visit to Texas from June 19-21.

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