DJ Campbell also heading to Miami after 6th round selection

Another Longhorn becomes a Dolphin. Texas offensive lineman DJ Campbell was drafted by Miami in the 6th round of the 2026 NFL draft, joining Trey Moore and Michael Taaffe as Texas football players to join Quinn Ewers in South Beach

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Campbell played in 50 games during his 4-year career at Texas, starting in 43 of them.

Campbell was a member of the Longhorns’ class of 2022 out of Arlington (Texas) Bowie. During his career, he was part of two offensive lines that were Joe Moore Award semifinalists. The Joe Moore Award is given annually to the best offensive line in the country.

After splitting time with classmate Cole Hutson in 2022 as true freshmen, Campbell took the right guard spot and held it for the next three seasons. He was part of Texas’ run to the College Football Playoff in both 2023 and 2024, and helped Texas reach a 10-3 record in 2025. Campbell was unique among other draft eligible prospects in that he elected to play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, turning in one of his best outings of the year against the Michigan Wolverines.

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