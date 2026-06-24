Drew Kelson and Jett Bush on when recruiting hype meets reality

Here are real Texas players Drew Kelson and Jett Bush’s views on how the current team reacts to recruits.

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This video features a conversation between Jett Busch and Drew Kelson, highlighting their experiences and insights into the world of college football recruiting and player development.

Drew recalls his high school recruitment where star ratings like those from Rivals were just emerging but still shaped perceptions and relationships among top players. Both describe the considerable advantage that future Division I athletes have over regular high school teams, emphasizing how star ratings can sometimes oversimplify an athlete’s true capability. Jett shares his own experience with recruitment challenges despite impressive personal stats and highlight reels; his journey was marked more by self-belief than external validation as he leveraged camps and comparisons to secure an opportunity.

The conversation goes deeper into the realities of incoming freshmen in college programs, addressing how highly ranked recruits sometimes struggle with the demands of college-level football. They discuss the pressure tied to high rankings and NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) money, which often places immediate expectations on athletes to perform. The hosts also note how some players never quite adapt, leading to team culture challenges such as collective punishment and disciplinary issues.

Drew and Jett reflect on how meritocracy operates within programs and how team dynamics can sometimes favor seniors over younger, talented recruits, creating tension. They emphasize that hard work, accountability, and physical conditioning are the first indicators of whether a player will succeed or be asked to leave. The discussion also touches on the role of scouting, rotation with different team units (ones, twos, threes), and how coaching staffs evaluate players beyond star rankings.

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