Dylan Volantis earns SEC co-pitcher of the week honors

Dylan Volantis was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week by the league on Monday, sharing the honor with with Zac Cowan out of LSU. It’s Volantis’ second SEC weekly distinction in 2026.

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On Friday in Texas’ game one win over Mississippi State, Volantis matched a career high in strikeouts with 12 on another career high of 107 pitches. He helped Texas tie the school record for the most strikeouts in a nine-inning game at 19. Volantis came close to an immaculate inning, with only one ball holding him from that achievement.

Volantis previously earned SEC POTW on February 16th after a 7.0 inning appearance vs UC Davis.

Co-Player of the Week: Kuhio Aloy, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Kuhio Aloy slashed a team-leading .600/.625/1.267 with nine hits, including three home runs, and seven RBI to lead the Hogs to three wins last week, including an SEC series win vs. Ole Miss. The Razorback designated hitter swatted home runs in all three games against the Rebels, highlighted by his 469-foot solo shot in the series-clinching win on Sunday. Aloy finished the weekend with a team-leading seven hits, including a double and his three homers, as well as with a team-high six RBI to power Arkansas to its sixth consecutive series win against Ole Miss.

Co-Player of the Week: Tyler Bell, Kentucky

Kentucky’s Tyler Bell led his team to a series win over Tennessee with a team-best .538 average, posting a 1.231 slugging percentage and 1.831 OPS with 16 total bases. He led UK with three doubles, six runs, seven hits and two home runs, homering from the right side of the plate Saturday and the left side on Sunday. In addition to his seven hits, Bell drew a walk, was hit by pitch and recorded a stolen base.

Co-Pitcher of the Week: Zac Cowan, LSU

LSU’s Zac Cowan pitched a combined 10.0 shutout innings over two victories last week, as he earned a relief win over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday and a win over South Carolina as a starter on Sunday. Cowan threw a total of 155 pitches over 10.0 innings in the two victories, allowing no runs on four hits with two walks and 14 strikeouts. After his appearance on Tuesday, he returned to the mound Sunday vs. South Carolina as the Tigers’ starting pitcher, and he blanked the Gamecocks through 6.0 innings with two hits, one walk and seven strikeouts over 83 pitches.

Co-Pitcher of the Week: Dylan Volantis, Texas

Texas’ Dylan Volantis registered a co-career-best 12 strikeouts and scattered three singles across six scoreless innings against No. 10 Mississippi State. After the Bulldogs notched a two-out infield hit in the first, Volantis retired 10 of the next 11 batters he faced. The sophomore capped off that stretch by striking out the side on only 10 pitches in the fourth. Overall, Volantis threw 107 pitches, which marked the most by a Longhorn this season. In Texas’ 3-1 victory, the Longhorns totaled 19 strikeouts, which tied their most punchouts in a nine-inning game in program history.

Freshman of the Week: Braxton Van Cleave, Kentucky

Kentucky’s Braxton Van Cleave batted .500 with a 1.000 slugging percentage and 1.500 OPS for the week, leading the team in RBI and tying for the lead in hits and home runs. He had seven hits in the series win over Tennessee, homering in two of the three games, and set a new career high with three hits on Sunday. Van Cleave recorded multiple hits in all three games of the series.