Some of the other possible titles for this article included “Texas’ pitching depth is seen in Dylan Volantis‘ deployment” and “Texas main pitching problem is figuring out who to throw” and “The Longhorns have an All-American as their Sunday guy.”

Instead, the simplest title worked. And that’s because it’s true. Dylan Volantis is Texas’ Sunday starter. Ha ha, that’s so unfair.

Volantis, who was the Baseball America National Freshman of the Year, the NCBWA Freshman Pitcher of the Year, the SEC Freshman of the Year, and a first-team All-American according to every major selector last season, picked up where he left off with his Sunday outing versus UC Davis.

In 7.0 innings and on 78 pitches, Volantis surrendered one unearned run, one hit (a double), one base on balls, and hit one batter. He struck out eight of 25 batters and faced the minimum in five of his seven innings.

In other words, it was an All-American caliber outing.

Volantis would be a Friday night arm at just about every program in the country save for the select few. Those programs have pitchers that are likely Volantis’ competition for a spot on the major All-American teams for the 2026 season.

Texas has Volantis in the Sunday role. Part of that has to do with the strong preseason put together by Ruger Riojas, who was one of the best pitchers in the nation last year before battling the flu during SEC play. Part of it also has to do with Luke Harrison’s familiarity with the Saturday spot.

And part of it had to do with Volantis not throwing competitively in the fall after his standout, 51.0 inning, 23-appearance 2025 season where he went 4-1 with a 1.94 ERA and a .185 batting average against. To give everybody the right role to start the season, Volantis was put into the Sunday spot by head coach Jim Schlossnagle and pitching coach Max Weiner.

Volantis, like Riojas and Harrison, had plenty of help from his offense over opening weekend as Texas closed out the sweep of the Aggies with a 9-1 win on Sunday. Texas scored 12 runs on Friday in a 12-2 run-rule win, logged six runs on Saturday in a 6-4 victory, and then posted nine runs in game three. The Aggies had to get past Volantis on a Sunday after losing two games in differing forms.

What becomes of Volantis’ role as the season carries on remains to be seen. Before the first series of the season, Schlossnagle didn’t hint at any desire to use Volantis at any point in the weekend before he received the ball for game three. Not for some time, at least.

Texas HC Jim Schlossnagle announced a weekend rotation of Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison, and Dylan Volantis.



That means for the time being, Volantis will have the opportunity to showcase his wares in game three versus a number of opponents who might already be down to Texas 2-0 on the weekend. Or, if the Longhorns drop one of the Friday or Saturday games, Texas will send Volantis to the mound to earn the series victory.

