Dylan Volantis, Sam Cozart named finalists for national pitching honors

Sam Cozart and Dylan Volantis were named finalists for separate pitching awards after posting fantastic seasons on the mound. Cozart was named a finalist for the NCBWA’s stopper of the year award, while Volantis was once again named a finalist for national pitcher of the year honors by the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

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Starting with the fantastic starter, Volantis has excelled in his transition from closer in 2025 to starting pitcher in 2026. Among the five finalists for the award, Volantis is one of three still alive in the NCAA tournament. He’s third in the nation in ERA behind UC Santa Barbara’s Jackson Flora and USC’s Mason Edwards. Volantis has been one of the most feared sights on the mound for hitters at the plate.

This marks the second season in a row that Volantis has earned finalist honors for national pitcher of the year.

Cozart is no stranger to closing things out this year. With eight saves on the season, Texas has yet to lose a game that the monstrous freshman has appeared in. His status marks just the fifth time a Longhorn has been named a finalist for the elite closing award. Among pitchers with at least 45.0 innings pitched, Cozart ranks first in WHIP (0.72) and batting average allowed (.137). He’s second in ERA to the aforementioned Flora.

Together, Volantis and Cozart offer the Longhorns one of the best series-opening tandems on the mound. In a double elimination format, these two are incredibly valuable and Texas fans know how much elite pitching matters in this stage of the NCAA tournament.

Both awards will announce their winners in press conferences in Omaha. The stopper of the year will be announced on June 12th, while pitcher of the year will be revealed on June 13th.