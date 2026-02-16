Dylan Volantis named SEC co-pitcher of the week

Likely the first of many weekly awards for the talented left-hander, Dylan Volantis was named SEC co-pitcher of the week on Monday in the first round of conference honors for the 2026 season. Last year, the southpaw accumulated a number of weekly honors on his way to multiple All-SEC and All-American selections.

Volantis pitched for a career-long 7.0 innings as he stifled all hope of a series-salvaging Sunday win for the UC Davis Aggies. Allowing only one unearned run on a single hit, Volantis was perfect through the first three innings. He held onto a no-hitter through 6.1 innings. Volantis struck out a career-high eight batters, walking one Aggie and hitting another with a pitch on 78 pitches.

After one start, Volantis’ ERA is a perfect 0.00 with an opposing batting average of .045. Of his 78 pitches, 56 were strikes. He threw 10 or fewer pitches in four of his seven innings and faced the minimum through the first five frames.

The Longhorns continue their season-opening eight-game homestand against Lamar on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

SEC Honors

February 16

Player of the Week: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

Co-Pitcher of the Week: LJ Mercurius, Oklahoma; Dylan Volantis, Texas

Co-Freshman of the Week: Cord Rager, Oklahoma; Cash Strayer, Florida

