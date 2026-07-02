EA Sports College Football 27: Did EA Get Texas’ Player Ratings Right

For those of y’all who grabbed early access today, what are your first impressions of Texas’ roster?

The game has only been live for a little while, so this is obviously just a first look. We all know roster updates are coming, freshmen will be added, position changes will happen, and ratings are going to change throughout the season.

So instead of focusing on who’s missing, I wanted to look at the players who are already in the game.

Do y’all agree with these ratings?

Quarterbacks

I don’t have many complaints here.

Arch Manning coming in as a 91 overall feels about right. The only thing that caught my eye was the 89 speed. After what we saw from him as a runner last season, I could definitely make an argument for bumping that up a point or two.

MJ Morris and KJ Lacey both checking in at 74 overall was interesting as well.

Obviously, Dia Bell isn’t on the roster yet, but that’s one of those things that’ll get corrected in a future roster update.

Running Backs

The running back room looks really nice.

Hollywood Smothers at 89 and Raleek Brown at 88 tell you EA thinks Texas has one of the better one-two punches in the country.

James Simon coming in at an 83 overall was a bit of a head-scratcher. Simon barely saw the field last season, so that rating definitely caught my attention. Maybe EA is projecting his upside more than what he’s put on tape so far.

One thing I thought was interesting, though, was EA added freshman Jett Walker to the roster but left Derrek Cooper off. If Cooper had been included, I’d imagine his rating would’ve been much closer to Smothers and Brown than the rest of the room.

Wide Receivers

This room is loaded.

Cam Coleman at 92 makes perfect sense. He’s one of the highest-rated receivers in the game because he’s one of the best receivers in college football. That’s one rating I don’t think many Texas fans—or college football fans in general—are going to argue with.

Ryan Wingo at 87 feels about right, but the number that really jumps off the page is his 97 speed. I actually think that lines up with what we saw on those bubble screens last season. Once Wingo gets a full head of steam, there aren’t many defenders who are going to catch him in the open field.

Emmett Mosley V (84) and Kaliq Lockett (83) also have solid ratings.

Speaking of Lockett, he made a nice catch against Michigan in the Cheez-It Bowl, but an 83 overall feels like a healthy bump. Maybe EA is still factoring in that five-star pedigree coming out of high school.

The one rating that immediately stood out to me was Daylan McCutcheon.

Personally, 77 overall feels too low. McCutcheon played meaningful snaps as a true freshman, and I’d probably argue he and Lockett should be flipped.

Tight Ends

Nick Townsend leading the room at 77 overall wasn’t much of a surprise.

The one I’d probably move up is Spencer Shannon.

Maybe it’s because of everything we’ve seen and heard throughout the spring, but I think he’s earned a better rating than a 71 overall.

Offensive Line

Overall, I think EA did a respectable job.

Trevor Goosby at 94 overall? He might be the best left tackle in all of college football, and he’s rated like it. No argument from me there.

Brandon Baker getting bumped up to an 87 overall was nice to see. It shows EA believes he’s ready to take another step this season.

One player that really caught my attention was Melvin Siani at 86 overall.

That tells me EA thinks highly of him and has big expectations for what he could become this year. It’ll be interesting to see if Siani lives up to that rating this fall.

Connor Robertson checking in at 80 overall feels like a good baseline. I don’t think he’s underrated, and I don’t think he’s overrated. That feels like a fair starting point for a player expected to anchor the middle of Texas’ offensive line.

Overall, I think EA did a solid job with this group.

Defensive Line

Colin Simmons at a 95 overall?

I’ll take it…

But honestly?

He should be a 99.

The one thing that surprised me was Ian Geffrard’s 48 speed.

I understand he’s a massive defensive tackle, but 48? Man, I don’t know. I think he moves a little better than that.

Lance Jackson also caught my eye.

Maybe it’s just me, but I think Jackson is faster than the 82 speed EA gave him. He’s a future 1st rounder people!

Linebackers

Rasheem Biles checking in at 92 overall tells you exactly how highly EA thinks of him.

Ty’Anthony Smith at 82 also feels about right. He’ll get a bump on rankings throughout the season.

Overall, I don’t have many complaints with this group. Those two standout the most and rated higher tan everyone else.

Secondary

This might be my favorite position group on the entire roster.

Texas’ defensive back room is loaded. From the corners to the safeties, this group has size, length, athleticism and speed. Honestly, it lines up with everything we’ve been hearing heading into fall camp.

At strong safety, Jelani McDonald leads the way with a 90 overall, followed by Derek Williams Jr. (79) and Jonah Williams (79).

At free safety, Xavier Filsaime checks in at an 80 overall, while Jordan Johnson-Rubell comes in at 76. We’ve heard throughout the offseason that Filsaime could spend plenty of time at STAR/Nickel, which is essentially another corner position. EA doesn’t have that role in the game, so he’s listed at free safety.

The cornerback room is just as impressive.

Bo Mascoe (89), Graceson Littleton (86), Kade Phillips (84), Kobe Black (81), Warren Roberson (79), Samari Matthews (78) and Wardell Mack (76) give Texas one of the deepest groups in the country.

Of course, there are still a few names missing that should eventually be added through roster updates, but one thing immediately stands out—everybody in this room can run.

The only thing I’d question is a couple of the speed ratings.

I think Matthews is quite a bit faster than an 88 speed, and I’d probably say the same thing about Roberson’s 90 speed. Those are really my only nitpicks.

Overall, though, I think EA nailed this room.

Texas has one of the deepest secondaries in the game, and honestly, I think that’s going to be true in real life too. It lines up almost perfectly with everything we’ve been hearing throughout the offseason. This has a chance to be one of the strengths of the football team in 2026.

Final Thoughts

Overall, I think EA Sports did a pretty good job with Texas’ launch roster.

Outside of the obvious freshmen and a few players still waiting to be added, there aren’t many ratings that completely shocked me. There are definitely a few I’d tweak, but that’s part of the fun this time of year.

Now I’m curious what y’all think.