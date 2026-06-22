EA Sports labels DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium as the 13th toughest place to play

The EA College Football video game is back once again, and is set to be released in early July. EA Sports is releasing bits and pieces of information about the next iteration of the beloved game, including top players, features, and more.

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On Monday, EA Sports created the list of the toughest places to play. There was not listed criteria behind the list aside from “toughest,” which can be taken as a combination of crowd activity and volume and the typical quality of the team that plays in the stadium.

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Longhorns’ home of over 100 years, was the No. 13 toughest place to play in EA Sports’ rankings.

In the Steve Sarkisian era, which started in 2021, the Longhorns are 28-5 at home and have only lost one game in Austin in the last three seasons. The home of the Longhorns has an official capacity of 100,119 and has only dipped below 100,000 once since the Longhorns joined the SEC before the 2024 season.

Texas will travel to three of EA Sports’ top 10 in 2026. The Horns visit No. 1 Tiger Stadium to battle LSU, see No. 8 Neyland Stadium when they take on the Volunteers, and once again return to No. 10 Kyle Field in the Lone Star Showdown versus Texas A&M.