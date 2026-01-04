Easton Royal Shows Out at Under Armour All-America Game, Earns MVP Honors

Easton Royal didn’t just show up to the Under Armour All-America week — he showed out.

The Texas commit from the 2027 class was one of the most consistent receivers throughout the week of practices, and when the lights came on for the game, he made sure everybody watching remembered his name. In a setting loaded with elite talent — including a ton of 2026 prospects — Royal looked like one of the most dominant playmakers on the field.

Easton Royal is your 2026 Under Armour All-America game MVP 🏆 @easton_3k



Outstanding performance from the 5-star Texas commit #UANext pic.twitter.com/ymVx4RKTUT — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) January 4, 2026

A Consistent Week, Then a Statement in the Game

From the first practices through the final whistle, Royal stayed steady. He flashed the same traits that show up on his high school film: separation, speed, and the ability to make defensive backs look a step slow even when they’re in position.

Then came the game.

Royal made the highlight play of the night — the type of catch that instantly becomes the clip everybody shares — and he backed it up with a full performance that earned him MVP honors.

TEXAS COMMIT EASTON ROYAL WITH THE ONE-HANDED GRAB 😱@SCNext pic.twitter.com/6uIrD8BXu3 — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2026

A 2027 Player Outshining 2026 Competition

What stood out most is that Royal didn’t look like the “younger guy” out there. He looked like the guy defenders didn’t have an answer for.

There were multiple moments where he was simply unguardable. A few times he ran clean past defensive backs and created wide-open windows downfield — and honestly, he could’ve had an even bigger night if the quarterback didn’t miss him on a couple of those shots. The separation was that clear.

“I Run a 4.29… and I Haven’t Even Run My Fastest Yet.”

Royal’s speed is real, and he wasn’t shy about saying it.

“I run a 4.29,” Royal said, adding that he hasn’t even had to open it all the way up at the high school level.

That part tracks. You can see the speed on film, but during this game he looked like he turned it on another notch — and once he did, defensive backs were chasing instead of covering.

The Takeaway for Texas

Royal looked exactly like what the Texas staff saw on film — and exactly what they believe they’ll get if and when he enrolls in 2027. Their evaluation was spot on. He’s a true separator, a stressor on defenses, and a big-play threat who can win in space and win deep.