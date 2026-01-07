Elijah Barnes expected to enter the transfer portal
Texas linebacker Elijah “Bo” Barnes is expected to enter the transfer portal, Inside Texas has learned. Barnes, who redshirted during the 2025 season, played in four games.
Barnes saw the most extended action of his career versus Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. He logged three tackles with 1.0 sack. For the season, he had four tackles with that one sack. He played versus San Jose State, Sam Houston, and Arkansas prior to the bowl game.
Barnes was ranked as the No. 60 overall prospect, the No. 3 linebacker, and the No. 12 player in Texas in the 2025 Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Barnes as the No. 32 overall prospect, the No. 1 linebacker, and the No. 8 player in Texas.
