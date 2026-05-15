Elite 2027 TE Brock Williams commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns battled with elite programs like Georgia and Ohio State for 2027 Libertyville (Ill.) tight end Brock Williams. But over the course of his recruitment, the four-star tight end decided Texas was home. Williams chose the Longhorns on Friday on the Pat McAfee Show, giving Texas a quality two tight end class that also features JT Geraci.

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Williams, listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, was part of Inside Texas’ best class scenario for offense in the 2027 class.

His twin brother, Reid, will be joining him in Austin as a preferred walk-on, IT has learned.

For the past couple of months, Williams has reportedly been close to a commitment with Texas battling the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs. Confidence on all sides ebbed and flowed, but a final surge via a spring multi-day visit and tenacious effort from Jeff Banks put the Longhorns over the top.

It returns Texas to the trend of two tight end classes. Last cycle, the Longhorns only took Charlie Jilek from the high school ranks. But in 2025, Texas added Emaree Winston and Nick Townsend. In 2023, Banks brought in Spencer Shannon and Will Randle.

Prior to Williams’ commitment, Texas had the No. 13 class in the country. He is the 11th addition to Texas’ 2027 class.

How he fits at Texas

In the “do you like this tight end for tight end reasons or receiver reasons?” meme format, Williams would currently qualify for receiver reasons.

You can’t blame these high schools, when they get a 6-foot-5 kid who can bend, run, and catch you want to put him out wide so he can go up and catch it over small defensive backs. Williams does exactly that and does it regularly. He even does it up the seams with multiple reps on film where he’s running fades up the seams and relying on size and box out skills to catch contested passes against safeties.

All that said, Williams is a physical player who shows good pad level in his inline tight end reps and running routes. He does project well as a true blocking tight end once he has a chance to add 40 pounds to his current 210-pound frame and develop the strength and technique for the position. He should be able to develop into a versatile inline guy in the mold of Gunnar Helm. – Ian Boyd

Williams is ranked as the No. 77 overall prospect, the No. 4 tight end, and the No. 6 player in Illinois in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Williams as the No. 122 overall prospect, the No. 5 tight end, and the No. 7 player in Illinois.